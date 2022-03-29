Attention antique collectors! Valuation day coming to Haddo House

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dig out your antiques and collectables as Bonhams Auctioneers will host an antique evaluation day at Haddo House in Aberdeenshire on April 11.

Bonhams in collaboration with the National Trust for Scotland will provide north-east residents with the opportunity to find out if their family treasures are worth anything.

Items such as pictures, works of art, silver, jewellery, books, furniture, ceramics, glass and arms and armour can be valued and accepted for the annual Scottish Art Sale, held in Edinburgh on May 18.

Bonhams sell a wide range of items and treasures sourced across the world including Islamic and Indian art, impressionist works, automobiles and jewellery.

They also deal in one-of-a-kind items including the first lunar sample collected on the Apollo 11 mission to the moon. It is up for sale on April 13 in New York.

Bonhams are the only firm of international auctioneers and valuers with a saleroom in Scotland with auctions for Scottish Art and Whisky, together with Scottish Antiques.

Auctions are held in Edinburgh and London, and the team of valuers cover all of Scotland regularly to source unique items hiding in people’s attics.

Previously a painting called ‘Fox and pheasant in snow’ by Joseph Farquharson was sourced in Aberdeenshire and fetched £17,750 at auction.

The stately Haddo House is the ideal location for this event as the house contains several artworks that showcase Scottish Art at its best.

The building houses over 85 paintings of Aberdeenshire castles by acclaimed Victorian artist James Giles.

The valuation day will take place on April 11 from 10 am to 3 pm.