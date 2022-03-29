Attention antique collectors! Valuation day coming to Haddo House

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Attention antique collectors! Valuation day coming to Haddo House

By Ross Hempseed
March 29, 2022, 2:37 pm Updated: March 29, 2022, 5:10 pm
haddo house

Dig out your antiques and collectables as Bonhams Auctioneers will host an antique evaluation day at Haddo House in Aberdeenshire on April 11.

Bonhams in collaboration with the National Trust for Scotland will provide north-east residents with the opportunity to find out if their family treasures are worth anything.

Items such as pictures, works of art, silver, jewellery, books, furniture, ceramics, glass and arms and armour can be valued and accepted for the annual Scottish Art Sale, held in Edinburgh on May 18.

Bonhams sell a wide range of items and treasures sourced across the world including Islamic and Indian art, impressionist works, automobiles and jewellery.

They also deal in one-of-a-kind items including the first lunar sample collected on the Apollo 11 mission to the moon. It is up for sale on April 13 in New York.

Bonhams are the only firm of international auctioneers and valuers with a saleroom in Scotland with auctions for Scottish Art and Whisky, together with Scottish Antiques.

‘Fox and pheasant in snow’ by Joseph Farquharson RA (British, 1846-1935). Sourced in Aberdeenshire and sold for £17,750 in October 2021.

Auctions are held in Edinburgh and London, and the team of valuers cover all of Scotland regularly to source unique items hiding in people’s attics.

Previously a painting called ‘Fox and pheasant in snow’ by Joseph Farquharson was sourced in Aberdeenshire and fetched £17,750 at auction.

The stately Haddo House is the ideal location for this event as the house contains several artworks that showcase Scottish Art at its best.

The building houses over 85 paintings of Aberdeenshire castles by acclaimed Victorian artist James Giles.

The valuation day will take place on April 11 from 10 am to 3 pm.

