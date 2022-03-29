Disgraced Aberdeen councillor Alan Donnelly stands down and plans move to Kuwait

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Disgraced Aberdeen councillor Alan Donnelly stands down and plans move to Kuwait

By Alastair Gossip
March 29, 2022, 5:25 pm Updated: March 29, 2022, 5:32 pm
Disgraced Aberdeen councillor Alan Donnelly won't seek re-election, instead planning to move to Kuwait. Picture by DCT Media.
Disgraced Aberdeen councillor Alan Donnelly won't seek re-election, instead planning to move to Kuwait. Picture by DCT Media.

An Aberdeen councillor who was convicted of sexual assault has gone back on a vow to seek re-election in May.

Alan Donnelly pledged to fight to retain his Torry and Ferryhill seat in a TV interview last February.

Disgraced councillor Alan Donnelly reveals plans to leave Aberdeen for Kuwait

However, he has now told The Press And Journal that he won’t stand – and instead is seeking residency thousands of miles away in Kuwait.

A former depute provost, Mr Donnelly was suspended by the standards watchdog after being convicted of sexual assault.

Councillor Alan Donnelly leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Picture by DCT Media.
Councillor Alan Donnelly leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Picture by DCT Media.

In December 2019, Sheriff Ian Wallace convicted him of the attack, carried out while attending a civic function in the city in November 2018.

Mr Donnelly had denied the charges but was found guilty after trial of touching his victim’s face, hair and body and kissing him on the face.

He was sentenced to an eight-month supervision order, placed on the sex offenders register and ordered to pay his victim £800 in compensation.

Despite calls for him to resign from all parties – including his former Conservative colleagues – the now-independent returned to the council chamber last March.

Fallen out of love with Aberdeen: Alan Donnelly plans Kuwait move

Mr Donnelly has always denied his guilt, claiming to be a “pawn in a game”.

Still maintaining his innocence, the self-proclaimed “decent guy” told The P&J “the truth will come out”.

The disgraced public servant said: “I am informing you of my decision, from Kuwait, that I will not be standing in May’s election, after 30 years on and off as a councillor.

Councillor Alan Donnelly in Aberdeen Town House. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.
Councillor Alan Donnelly in Aberdeen Town House. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.

“I have spent more than 42 years in public life as a decent guy, helping people and to be treated the disgraceful way I have been has really sickened me.

“I once considered myself an adopted Scot and loved Aberdeen.

“But not any more and I am seeking residency in Kuwait, where people can meet and greet each other without being accused of sexual harassment.”

Branding Scottish politics “poisonous”, Mr Donnelly also hit out at the police, claiming mistreatment during questioning.

The former Tory stated this was another reason he could not stand for re-election, given the council’s close working relationship with the force.

The Donnelly Clause: Standards watchdog looked to re-write rulebook after Aberdeen councillor’s case

In November 2020, the Standards Commission slapped Mr Donnelly with a year-long ban, which was backdated when he was first suspended that March for his “wholly inappropriate” behaviour.

While suspended for the two breaches of the councillors’ code of conduct, he continued to receive his full pay – something the local authority said is “a legal requirement and not a decision of the council”.

The 12-month ban was the maximum punishment available to the disciplinary panel, without stripping him of his elected office.

Mr Donnelly – who was depute provost at the time of the assault – was found in breach of paragraphs 3.2 and 3.6 of the code – dictating respect and courtesy for colleagues and the public “at all times when acting as a councillor” and decreeing “bullying or harassment is completely unacceptable”.

The case – which highlighted that a councillor cannot be fired without being jailed for three months or more – has prompted the standards watchdog to consider reviewing the code of conduct for sexual offences, which are often subject to non-custodial sentences.

Liberal Democrat Aberdeen group leader Ian Yuill led the calls for the convicted sex offender to quit.

He told us: “I am very pleased to hear that Councillor Donnelly is standing down.

“However, he should have resigned immediately after he was convicted of sexual assault.”

More on north-east council elections

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal