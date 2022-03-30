Braemar residents launch ‘last ditch’ attempt to work with ambulance chiefs to improve rural coverage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Braemar residents have produced a plan to try and save lives in the community after 18 months of “frustrated” talks with the ambulance service.

The rural community is campaigning for improvements to be made to emergency coverage in the area, and have now laid out a “last ditch” attempt at working with ambulance chiefs.

Since the village’s ambulance was withdrawn in 2017, the nearest vehicle has been based in Ballater – 17 miles away.

Braemar Community Council chairman Brian Wood said that the it can take up to two hours to complete the almost 55-mile journey to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) after dialling 999.

He said: “The objective is to provide ambulance support to transport a patient to either a local helipad or start a journey to meet a fully crewed ambulance team en route, or in the worst case scenario of no ambulance being available, all the way to ARI.

“Our plan sets out each step to achieve those ends and what the community will undertake and what we expect SAS to undertake. It’s not complicated.”

Last year, concerns around “major” funding problems were raised alongside suggestions the local community in Braemar would fundraise for its own emergency vehicle.

The new plan suggests the community will provide a suitable vehicle to transport patients in an emergency, while SAS will be expected to equip and maintain it to an “appropriate standard”.

Further, the community plans to identify a potential location for a helipad to be fully equipped for 24-hour operation.

‘Patience is running out’

Councillor Geva Blackett, who has been involved in the campaign since day one, is among the local residents putting pressure on the ambulance service.

The Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside councillor said: “I really think our patience is running out here. Every meeting seems to be why SAS can’t co-operate – unless it’s on their terms.

“This plan, approved by our GP Dr Donald Cruickshank, is really SAS’s last chance to come to the table and work proactively before we take political steps and go above their heads.

“What SAS seem unable to grasp is that by thinking out of the box in the way we suggest, pressures on their service will be relieved.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We have been regularly meeting with Councillor Blackett and Braemar Community Council and are committed to exploring opportunities to further develop safe and sustainable community resilience in and around Braemar.

“Timings have been affected due to the ongoing pressures of the Covid-19 pandemic, however a number of options are being considered in partnership to assist and support the local community and also our service to the area.”

Developing first responder initiative

Last year, the Braemar Community First Responders Initiative was set up in the area by Doug Anderson.

His wife, Pamela Anderson, suffered a heart attack at their Braemar home on September 24, 2020.

Although the local paramedic responded to the call, they had to wait 40 minutes for a two-man crew to arrive from Tomintoul to take her to the hospital.

Tragically, Mrs Anderson died in the ambulance on her way to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Mr Anderson and his family previously spoke about their experience to help the community campaign to improve ambulance coverage in Braemar.

Mr Anderson said: “We are very lucky that we have a truly dedicated GP in the village and we have a generous donor willing to gift a fully equipped vehicle to the community.

“We have first responders who are also retained firefighters, we have cardiac responders and with a mountain rescue team in the village the possibility some of them might want to help.

“The community can make this work, but SAS seem unwilling to see past brick walls of their own making.”

The first responder project – in partnership with SAS – is made up of volunteers who are able to give immediate initial treatment until an ambulance crew arrives.

As part of the community’s latest plans, the project will continue and develop, with SAS responsible for training the volunteers.