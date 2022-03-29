SNP name 23 candidates for Aberdeen council election – enough for outright majority

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The SNP have declared themselves the only political party aiming to “take control” after naming enough candidates to claim a majority on Aberdeen City Council.

A total of 23 hopefuls will stand for election for the nationalists in May.

Many of them gathered in the Castlegate – key to plans to better connect Union Street and the beachfront – this morning as they unveiled as candidates.

The Press And Journal last week revealed the SNP’s pledge to expand the £150 million regeneration of the city centre and beach area to take in more of the waterfront.

Potential for SNP to rule Aberdeen City Council alone – if all candidates are voted in

And leader Alex Nicoll claims naming a list of 23 is a sign of intent for his group, which currently is the largest on the council with 19 members.

The incumbent Kincorth, Nigg and Cove councillor said: “We are the only party that has put up 23 candidates, I think, and therefore the only group that can actually take control of the council.

“The people of Aberdeen are calling for change. That is the message we are getting on the doors and the message we are taking into the election.

“I would like to see the new administration working far more collegiately across the chamber to deliver what people actually want.

“We have to look at some of the capital projects on the slate against what people actually need – new schools, new infrastructure to make parts of our city more accessible, the new harbour and green technology for the city.

“These are priorities to bring jobs and get the economy going after a very hard couple of years.”

How many candidates are other Aberdeen parties putting up for the council election?

The Conservatives – the largest group in the ruling administration – have named 17 candidates.

This morning, they unveiled their first manifesto promises including support for the restoration of Bon Accord Baths and a £39m fund to repair Aberdeen’s roads and pavements.

The Liberal Democrats are set to unveil a candidate in each of the 13 city wards, while the Scottish Greens have already done so.

The deadline for nominations will pass tomorrow night, with no news yet of how many Labour hopefuls will stand for election.

Candidates have been publicly confirmed in only a handful of wards, after controversy during the internal selection process.

Nicoll identifies key seats the SNP will look to make gains in

Mr Nicoll believes there is cause for optimism for his party in Midstocket and Rosemount and the Hilton, Woodside and Stockethill wards.

Described as “key areas” by the group leader, both currently have long-serving Labour councillors, standing down at May’s vote.

His party will be looking to claim two of three seats on offer in each.

The opportunity has arisen as Labour council leader Jenny Laing calls time on her service in Rosemount, while Lesley Dunbar is stepping back in Hilton.

William MacKenzie, a community councillor, is looking to gain the party a seat in Rosemount.

Pledging to be a full-time councillor if elected, the 59-year-old said: “What made me stand this time was Union Street.

“My background is in retail and I walked down the Granite Mile to get here – part of me wished I hadn’t as it was so depressing.

“I am very optimistic, in fact I am convinced we will have two SNP councillors in Midstocket and Rosemount after the election.”

Full list of SNP candidates in Aberdeen:

Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone: Gill Al-Samarai and Neil MacGregor

Bridge of Don: Alison Alphonse and Jessica Mennie

Kingswells, Sheddocksley and Summerhill: David Cameron and Sam Ochola

Northfield and Mastrick North: Ciaran McRae and Donna Clark

Hilton, Woodside and Stockethill: Neil Copland and Hazel Cameron

Tillydrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen: Alexander McLellan and Kairin van Sweeden

Midstocket and Rosemount: Bill Cormie and William MacKenzie

George Street and Harbour: Dell Henrickson and Michael Hutchison

Lower Deeside: Ewan Ritchie

Hazlehead, Ashley and Queens Cross: John Cooke

Airyhall, Broomhill and Garthdee: Derek Davidson

Torry and Ferryhill: Christian Allard and Lee Fairfull

Kincorth, Nigg and Cove: Alex Nicoll and Miranda Radley

Candidates in wards mentioned in this article:

Candidates in the Midstocket and Rosemount ward:

Bill Cormie, SNP

William MacKenzie, SNP

Alex Jarvis, Scottish Greens

Emma Farquhar, Scottish Conservatives

Candidates in the Kincorth, Nigg and Cove ward:

Rick Brooks, Scottish Conservatives

Heather Herbert, Scottish Greens

Alex Nicoll, SNP

Miranda Radley, SNP