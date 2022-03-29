SNP name 23 candidates for Aberdeen council election – enough for outright majority

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

SNP name 23 candidates for Aberdeen council election – enough for outright majority

By Alastair Gossip
March 29, 2022, 5:08 pm Updated: March 29, 2022, 6:32 pm
Most of the SNP's candidates for Aberdeen City Council in the Castlegate. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.
Most of the SNP's candidates for Aberdeen City Council in the Castlegate. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.

The SNP have declared themselves the only political party aiming to “take control” after naming enough candidates to claim a majority on Aberdeen City Council.

A total of 23 hopefuls will stand for election for the nationalists in May.

Many of them gathered in the Castlegate – key to plans to better connect Union Street and the beachfront – this morning as they unveiled as candidates.

The Press And Journal last week revealed the SNP’s pledge to expand the £150 million regeneration of the city centre and beach area to take in more of the waterfront.

Potential for SNP to rule Aberdeen City Council alone – if all candidates are voted in

And leader Alex Nicoll claims naming a list of 23 is a sign of intent for his group, which currently is the largest on the council with 19 members.

SNP Aberdeen group leader Alex Nicoll at the council candidate reveal in the Castlegate. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.
SNP Aberdeen group leader Alex Nicoll at the council candidate reveal in the Castlegate. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.

The incumbent Kincorth, Nigg and Cove councillor said: “We are the only party that has put up 23 candidates, I think, and therefore the only group that can actually take control of the council.

“The people of Aberdeen are calling for change. That is the message we are getting on the doors and the message we are taking into the election.

“I would like to see the new administration working far more collegiately across the chamber to deliver what people actually want.

“We have to look at some of the capital projects on the slate against what people actually need – new schools, new infrastructure to make parts of our city more accessible, the new harbour and green technology for the city.

“These are priorities to bring jobs and get the economy going after a very hard couple of years.”

How many candidates are other Aberdeen parties putting up for the council election?

The Conservatives – the largest group in the ruling administration – have named 17 candidates.

This morning, they unveiled their first manifesto promises including support for the restoration of Bon Accord Baths and a £39m fund to repair Aberdeen’s roads and pavements.

The Liberal Democrats are set to unveil a candidate in each of the 13 city wards, while the Scottish Greens have already done so.

The deadline for nominations will pass tomorrow night, with no news yet of how many Labour hopefuls will stand for election.

Candidates have been publicly confirmed in only a handful of wards, after controversy during the internal selection process.

Nicoll identifies key seats the SNP will look to make gains in

Mr Nicoll believes there is cause for optimism for his party in Midstocket and Rosemount and the Hilton, Woodside and Stockethill wards.

Described as “key areas” by the group leader, both currently have long-serving Labour councillors, standing down at May’s vote.

His party will be looking to claim two of three seats on offer in each.

The opportunity has arisen as Labour council leader Jenny Laing calls time on her service in Rosemount, while Lesley Dunbar is stepping back in Hilton.

William MacKenzie, a community councillor, is looking to gain the party a seat in Rosemount.

Pledging to be a full-time councillor if elected, the 59-year-old said: “What made me stand this time was Union Street.

“My background is in retail and I walked down the Granite Mile to get here – part of me wished I hadn’t as it was so depressing.

“I am very optimistic, in fact I am convinced we will have two SNP councillors in Midstocket and Rosemount after the election.”

Full list of SNP candidates in Aberdeen:

Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone: Gill Al-Samarai and Neil MacGregor

Bridge of Don: Alison Alphonse and Jessica Mennie

Kingswells, Sheddocksley and Summerhill: David Cameron and Sam Ochola

Northfield and Mastrick North: Ciaran McRae and Donna Clark

Hilton, Woodside and Stockethill: Neil Copland and Hazel Cameron

Tillydrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen: Alexander McLellan and Kairin van Sweeden

Midstocket and Rosemount: Bill Cormie and William MacKenzie

George Street and Harbour: Dell Henrickson and Michael Hutchison

Lower Deeside: Ewan Ritchie

Hazlehead, Ashley and Queens Cross: John Cooke

Airyhall, Broomhill and Garthdee: Derek Davidson

Torry and Ferryhill: Christian Allard and Lee Fairfull

Kincorth, Nigg and Cove: Alex Nicoll and Miranda Radley

Candidates in wards mentioned in this article:

Candidates in the Midstocket and Rosemount  ward:

  • Bill Cormie, SNP
  • William MacKenzie, SNP
  • Alex Jarvis, Scottish Greens
  • Emma Farquhar, Scottish Conservatives

Candidates in the Kincorth, Nigg and Cove ward:

  • Rick Brooks, Scottish Conservatives
  • Heather Herbert, Scottish Greens
  • Alex Nicoll, SNP
  • Miranda Radley, SNP
More on north-east council elections

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal