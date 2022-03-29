Woman and man taken to hospital following crash on B977 By Lottie Hood March 29, 2022, 7:17 pm Updated: March 30, 2022, 8:11 am Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash on the B977 Dyce to Inverurie road. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash on the B977 Dyce to Inverurie road. The incident took place near Cothal on the north-east road at 4.15pm on Tuesday. The road had to be closed for nearly two hours and a female driver and male passenger were taken to hospital as a precaution. A police spokesperson said: “Officers received report of a one-car crash on the B977 near Cothal around 4.15pm on Tuesday, 29 March, 2022. “The female driver and male passenger of the car have been taken to hospital as a precaution. The road was re-opened around 6.20pm.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Man knifed neighbour 27 times after subjecting him to years of threats Coastguard helicopter lands in Elgin park as male taken to hospital Motorcyclist flown to hospital following crash on B9009 near Glenlivet Pedestrian dies in second serious road crash on Skye in three days