Woman and man taken to hospital following crash on B977

Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash on the B977 Dyce to Inverurie road.

The incident took place near Cothal on the north-east road at 4.15pm on Tuesday.

The road had to be closed for nearly two hours and a female driver and male passenger were taken to hospital as a precaution.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers received report of a one-car crash on the B977 near Cothal around 4.15pm on Tuesday, 29 March, 2022.

“The female driver and male passenger of the car have been taken to hospital as a precaution. The road was re-opened around 6.20pm.”