IN FULL: School closures in the north and north-east on March 30

Hundreds of students are to spend the day at home today as schools and nurseries across Moray and the Highlands are forced to close.

Lady Cathcart Nursery in Buckie has been shut for a third consecutive day amidst ongoing staff shortages.

In a statement, posted on their social media page, nursery staff confirmed the closure was imposed due to “continuing staff illness.”

The nursery is expected to reopen on Thursday and Friday.

They wrote: “Nursery will remain closed on Wednesday 30th March and re-open on Thursday 31st and Friday 1st April 8.30am to 4.30pm. This is due to continuing staff illness and we apologise for the inconvenience caused.

“Nursery is open in the holidays only to children already booked in for your normal hours.”

Meanwhile, Crossroads Primary in Thurso will remain closed for a second day.

The Highland Council has confirmed the closure is Covid-19 related.

More than 650 pupils have been impacted by today’s closures.

Here is a list of schools that is closed on Wednesday, March 30:

Crossroads Primary, Thurso: Closed due to Covid-19

Fortrose Academy: Partially closed due to unforeseen circumstances (open to S4 and S6 students)

Lady Cathcart Nursery, Buckie: Closed due to Covid-19