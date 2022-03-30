IN FULL: School closures in the north and north-east on March 30

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

IN FULL: School closures in the north and north-east on March 30

By Michelle Henderson
March 30, 2022, 7:52 am Updated: March 30, 2022, 11:34 am
More than 650 pupils have been impacted by today's school and nursery closures.
Hundreds of students are to spend the day at home today as schools and nurseries across Moray and the Highlands are forced to close.

Lady Cathcart Nursery in Buckie has been shut for a third consecutive day amidst ongoing staff shortages.

In a statement, posted on their social media page, nursery staff confirmed the closure was imposed due to “continuing staff illness.”

The nursery is expected to reopen on Thursday and Friday.

They wrote: “Nursery will remain closed on Wednesday 30th March and re-open on Thursday 31st and Friday 1st April 8.30am to 4.30pm. This is due to continuing staff illness and we apologise for the inconvenience caused.

“Nursery is open in the holidays only to children already booked in for your normal hours.”

Meanwhile, Crossroads Primary in Thurso will remain closed for a second day.

The Highland Council has confirmed the closure is Covid-19 related.

Here is a list of schools that is closed on Wednesday, March 30:

Crossroads Primary, Thurso: Closed due to Covid-19

Fortrose Academy: Partially closed due to unforeseen circumstances (open to S4 and S6 students)

Lady Cathcart Nursery, Buckie: Closed due to Covid-19

 

 

 

 

