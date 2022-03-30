Braemar’s farmers market, The Ghillie’s Larder, to return for 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Braemar’s farmers market, The Ghillie’s Larder, to return for 2022

By Vanessa Walker
March 30, 2022, 12:36 pm Updated: March 30, 2022, 12:37 pm
The Ghillie's Larder is back "better than ever" for 2022

Braemar’s farmers market, the Ghillie’s Larder, is due to return to the Aberdeenshire village on Sunday, April 10.

The market was launched in 2021 by an Italian and Aussie who ventured to Scotland for the world-class food, drink and hospitality.

The Ghillie’s Larder offers the very best selection of top-quality local fare, with many much-loved local businesses already confirmed to appear on the day.

Passionate about produce, Federica and Jasmine connect the very best food and drink makers with buyers to create a thoughtfully curated, unique market experience for locals, day-trippers and tourists exploring this magical part of Scotland.

Federica, who switched Italy for Deeside 20 years ago, said: “We were overwhelmed by support for the Ghillie’s Larder in our first year. Launching a brand new event in the middle of a pandemic came with its challenges.

“We can’t wait to welcome you to Braemar. Whether you’re local to Royal Deeside or making a weekend of it — you’ll be eating like a king after a trip to the Ghillie’s Larder.”

The market will be held every second Sunday of each month, with their successful Christmas markets returning in December.

Braemar’s farmers market achieved great success during its first year in 2021

What’s on?

The market regularly features live music from local artists whilst you shop and families can enjoy their Sunday visit by combining it with a wonder around the beautiful surrounding scenery.

Confirmed so far for April’s market are:

Wark Farm Pies (Cushnie)
Dunkeld Smokehouse
Aberdeenshire Highland Beef (Banchory)
Twisted Ankle Brewing Co (Coull)
Owen Angus Jams (Forfar)
Morningdog Coffee (Aboyne)
Oakwood Market Garden (Aboyne)
Highland Boundary Wild and Botanical Scottish Spirits (Alyth)
Balnault Farm (Crathie)
Arra Textiles (Kincardine O’Neil)
The Green Inn (Ballater)
Wild Braemar

The market sees some much-loved favourites return to the village.

What are the 2022 dates?

  • Sunday, 10 April
  • Sunday, 8 May
  • Sunday, 12 June
  • Sunday, 10 July
  • Sunday, 14 August
  • Sunday, 11 September
  • Sunday, 11 December

Further details about The Ghillie’s Larder are available on their Facebook and Instagram page.

