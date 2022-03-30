Braemar’s farmers market, The Ghillie’s Larder, to return for 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Braemar’s farmers market, the Ghillie’s Larder, is due to return to the Aberdeenshire village on Sunday, April 10.

The market was launched in 2021 by an Italian and Aussie who ventured to Scotland for the world-class food, drink and hospitality.

The Ghillie’s Larder offers the very best selection of top-quality local fare, with many much-loved local businesses already confirmed to appear on the day.

Passionate about produce, Federica and Jasmine connect the very best food and drink makers with buyers to create a thoughtfully curated, unique market experience for locals, day-trippers and tourists exploring this magical part of Scotland.

Federica, who switched Italy for Deeside 20 years ago, said: “We were overwhelmed by support for the Ghillie’s Larder in our first year. Launching a brand new event in the middle of a pandemic came with its challenges.

“We can’t wait to welcome you to Braemar. Whether you’re local to Royal Deeside or making a weekend of it — you’ll be eating like a king after a trip to the Ghillie’s Larder.”

The market will be held every second Sunday of each month, with their successful Christmas markets returning in December.

What’s on?

The market regularly features live music from local artists whilst you shop and families can enjoy their Sunday visit by combining it with a wonder around the beautiful surrounding scenery.

Confirmed so far for April’s market are:

Wark Farm Pies (Cushnie)

Dunkeld Smokehouse

Aberdeenshire Highland Beef (Banchory)

Twisted Ankle Brewing Co (Coull)

Owen Angus Jams (Forfar)

Morningdog Coffee (Aboyne)

Oakwood Market Garden (Aboyne)

Highland Boundary Wild and Botanical Scottish Spirits (Alyth)

Balnault Farm (Crathie)

Arra Textiles (Kincardine O’Neil)

The Green Inn (Ballater)

Wild Braemar

What are the 2022 dates?

Sunday, 10 April

Sunday, 8 May

Sunday, 12 June

Sunday, 10 July

Sunday, 14 August

Sunday, 11 September

Sunday, 11 December

Further details about The Ghillie’s Larder are available on their Facebook and Instagram page.