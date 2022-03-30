Another yellow weather warning issued for ice across Aberdeenshire, Highlands and Moray

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As the weather continues to grow colder following several days of sunshine, the Met Office has issued another yellow warning for ice across much of Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

The latest yellow warning will be in place from 8pm on Wednesday, March 30 until 10am on Thursday, March 31.

Most of the ice will be concentrated along the east coast of Scotland impacting areas such as Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Cairngorms.

Icy conditions will also impact eastern parts of Caithness, Easter Ross and Sutherland and the Shetland and Orkney Islands.

⚠️ Yellow Weather Warning issued ⚠️ Ice across eastern Scotland and northeast England

Wednesday 2000 – Thursday 1000 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs

Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/TTgFPALi4b — Met Office (@metoffice) March 30, 2022

Temperatures are likely to be colder in places of high elevation overnight on Wednesday into Thursday:

Inverness: 1 to 3C

Aberdeen: 1 to 3C

Elgin: 1 to 3C

Aviemore: -2 to 0C

Braemar: -1 to 1C

Dufftown: -1 to 0C

Aboyne: -3 to 1C

Fraserburgh: 2 to 4C

Stornoway: 1 to 3C

Kirkwall: 2 to 3C

Lerwick: 1 to 2C

This warning for ice comes after the Met Office issued an alert for snow and hail covering most of north Scotland.

Weather conditions have become decidedly cold over the past few days, with temperatures dipping to -3.2C in Braemar on Tuesday night.

Most areas can expect some wintery showers, creating icy conditions for motorists.

In anticipation of potential icy conditions, Aberdeen City Council had their team of gritters out overnight to ensure roads were safe for drivers.

To get more information regarding the weather forecast visit the Met Office website.