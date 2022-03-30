Tarves Primary School plants trees to repair Storm Arwen damage and celebrate Queen’s jubilee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Tarves Primary School plants trees to repair Storm Arwen damage and celebrate Queen’s jubilee

By James Masson
March 30, 2022, 1:28 pm Updated: March 30, 2022, 1:29 pm
Tarves primary school planting trees. Photo supplied by Aberdeenshire council
Tarves primary school planting trees. Photo supplied by Aberdeenshire council

Tarves primary school students planted trees to commemorate the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

They were planted at the local parish church as part of the Queen’s green canopy initiative on March 29.

The new trees planted were to replace five others that were blown down during Storm Arwen.

Vice Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, Joanna, Marchioness of Aberdeen joined the students, Tarves head teacher Lara Conn and forest school leader Jackie McBeath.

Mrs Conn said: “It was an honour to welcome the Vice Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, Joanna, Marchioness of Aberdeen to our school. The children were really excited about this special event”.

Celebrating the Queen while helping the environment

“The trees will not only act as a symbol of Her Majesty the Queen’s enduring reign but they will also be useful for outdoor learning and help the environment.

“It was great to be able to replace the trees that came down during Storm Arwen and to recognise Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at the same time”.

The Green canopy initiative involves tree planting events across the UK. Earlier this month children at Kininmonth primary school planted trees as part of the jubilee celebrations.

Forest school leader Miss McBeath said: “I am really grateful for the support shown by Tarves Parish Church, and we wanted to make this ceremony a chance to say thank you to our greater community.

“Also to teach our pupils the importance of planting trees for future generations and the huge benefits they provide to the environment”.

