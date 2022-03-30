Tarves Primary School plants trees to repair Storm Arwen damage and celebrate Queen’s jubilee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tarves primary school students planted trees to commemorate the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

They were planted at the local parish church as part of the Queen’s green canopy initiative on March 29.

The new trees planted were to replace five others that were blown down during Storm Arwen.

Vice Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, Joanna, Marchioness of Aberdeen joined the students, Tarves head teacher Lara Conn and forest school leader Jackie McBeath.

Mrs Conn said: “It was an honour to welcome the Vice Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, Joanna, Marchioness of Aberdeen to our school. The children were really excited about this special event”.

Celebrating the Queen while helping the environment

“The trees will not only act as a symbol of Her Majesty the Queen’s enduring reign but they will also be useful for outdoor learning and help the environment.

“It was great to be able to replace the trees that came down during Storm Arwen and to recognise Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at the same time”.

The Green canopy initiative involves tree planting events across the UK. Earlier this month children at Kininmonth primary school planted trees as part of the jubilee celebrations.

Forest school leader Miss McBeath said: “I am really grateful for the support shown by Tarves Parish Church, and we wanted to make this ceremony a chance to say thank you to our greater community.

“Also to teach our pupils the importance of planting trees for future generations and the huge benefits they provide to the environment”.