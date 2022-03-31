North-east woman buys 20 bus ads to share story of tragic loss of sister to sepsis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A north-east woman booked a series of adverts on the back of First buses in Aberdeen to raise awareness of sepsis following the tragic loss of her sister.

Nicola Riach has vowed to do something every year to spread awareness of the condition.

This year she has taken the unusual step of buying bus adverts to remember her sister Shona Eaton.

“It’s really important for people to keep awareness up and to get the point across,” she said.

“I saw an advert on the back of a bus one day and I thought it would be a different way to get the message out.

“I want to put the symptoms in people’s minds, so maybe they will resonate with someone that might not have asked their doctor about it before.”

Shona Eaton, Miss Riach’s sister, was 50-years-old when she died from sepsis in 2020.

She had been suffering from flu-like symptoms for four days before being rushed to hospital on August 28.

Sadly, she died a few hours later.

Ms Riach continued: “My cousin lost his wife to sepsis 16 years ago, but at the time I wasn’t as aware of it. That’s twice in my family. My friend’s dad also died of sepsis 20 years ago.

“It kills more people than bowel, breast and prostate cancer combined, but there’s less TV adverts and less conversation about it.

“Always ask your doctor if it could be sepsis, even if it is just something for them to review and discount.”

Spreading awareness and paying tribute

Ms Riach got in touch with the UK Sepsis Trust, who have been a great supporter over the last 18 months, to help create the advert.

The charity pulled all the information together, including what the symptoms are for children and adults, and made sure it fitted the criteria.

The words “In loving memory of Shona” are also printed at the bottom of the adverts as a small tribute.

The adverts will be on the back of 20 buses for at least four weeks and will be running on what would have been Mrs Eaton’s 52nd birthday on April 8.

Her sister said she plans to do something annually to raise awareness of sepsis moving forward.

Last year, she completed the virtual London Marathon as a tribute to her sister and her love of running.

She raised a total of £6,272 for the UK Sepsis Trust.

What are the symptoms of sepsis?

Sepsis – also known as blood poisoning – occurs when the immune system “overreacts” to an infection or injury.

The adverts on the buses highlight how the signs of sepsis can display differently in children and adults.

There is no one sign of sepsis and it can initially look like the flu, gastroenteritis or a chest infection.

If untreated, it can lead to organ failure and death, with five people dying with sepsis every hour in the UK.

Official guidance on the NHS website says: “If you think you or someone you look after has symptoms of sepsis, call 999 or go to A&E. Trust your instincts.”