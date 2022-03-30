Biker who launched Aberdeen bike safety firm in lockdown shortlisted for StartUp Awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen-based bike safety company has been shortlisted in the new nationwide StartUp Awards.

Biker Martin Slowey set up The Helmet Inspection Company during lockdown in 2021, harnessing his passion for biking and promoting the importance of safe helmets.

As the name suggests, the company inspects aged or damaged helmets to decipher whether they’re safe to continue using.

His business is already gaining traction in the global biking community, as well as picking up interest in the police and equestrian sectors.

‘Zero ambiguity when it comes to safety’

Mr Slowey said: “You can never compromise on safety.

“We have pioneered a world first in non-destructive damage detection for protective head gear. Our service uses real-time TV holography to detect in-service damage and manufacturing defects.

“Biking is my passion and the biking world is really waking up to the need for zero ambiguity when it comes to the safety of the headgear we use.”

The Helmet Inspection Company was one of more than 2,500 applicants for the awards, which has gone national for the first time in 2022.

It was extended this year to recognise the booming start-up scene across the UK which accelerated during the pandemic.