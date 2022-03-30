Biker who launched Aberdeen bike safety firm in lockdown shortlisted for StartUp Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Biker who launched Aberdeen bike safety firm in lockdown shortlisted for StartUp Awards

By Lauren Robertson
March 30, 2022, 4:50 pm Updated: March 30, 2022, 6:33 pm
Martin Slowey of The Helmet Inspection Company

An Aberdeen-based bike safety company has been shortlisted in the new nationwide StartUp Awards.

Biker Martin Slowey set up The Helmet Inspection Company during lockdown in 2021, harnessing his passion for biking and promoting the importance of safe helmets.

As the name suggests, the company inspects aged or damaged helmets to decipher whether they’re safe to continue using.

His business is already gaining traction in the global biking community, as well as picking up interest in the police and equestrian sectors.

‘Zero ambiguity when it comes to safety’

Mr Slowey said: “You can never compromise on safety.

“We have pioneered a world first in non-destructive damage detection for protective head gear. Our service uses real-time TV holography to detect in-service damage and manufacturing defects.

“Biking is my passion and the biking world is really waking up to the need for zero ambiguity when it comes to the safety of the headgear we use.”

The Helmet Inspection Company was one of more than 2,500 applicants for the awards, which has gone national for the first time in 2022.

It was extended this year to recognise the booming start-up scene across the UK which accelerated during the pandemic.

