New-look Aberdeen Labour vow to press on with Union Street pedestrianisation as candidates revealed

By Alastair Gossip
March 31, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 31, 2022, 12:29 pm
Aberdeen Labour deputy group leader Ross Grant has unveiled five key pledges of his group's manifesto - ahead of the official launch. Picture by Jim Irvine/DCT Media.
Aberdeen Labour has vowed to press on with pedestrianisation of Union Street – as the group unveils 15 candidates to stand in May’s council election.

The pledge to take forward plans for a car-free Market Street to Bridge Street stretch, as well as £150 million plans for the city centre and beachfront, is among five announced ahead of the party’s full manifesto launch.

Aberdeen Labour council leader Jenny Laing in front of Marischal College
A new-look line-up – without current council leader Jenny Laing – is also promising to support hard-pressed Aberdonians struggling with the cost of living and “record investment” in education and skills to tackle the attainment gap.

The party, in control at the Town House since 2012, are also promising to continue the push for council-run bus services and support for the energy industry through the renewable energy transition.

‘Aberdeen Labour has improved every community in city,’ claims deputy leader

Aberdeen Labour deputy group leader, Ross Grant, who is standing for re-election in Tillydrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen said: “Aberdeen Labour has implemented plans that has improved every community across the Granite City and our priority has always been putting local priorities and issues at the heart of everything we have done.

A proposed new £50m market planned for the Market Street to Bridge Street stretch of Union Street, Aberdeen. Supplied by the city council.
“In spite of the consistently dire funding settlements granted by the SNP Scottish Government we have achieved an enormous amount including strengthening our local economy, developing tangible plans to reach net zero and to ensure our city centre and beach is fit for all Aberdonians.

“Among many other things we are proud to have delivered 2,000 additional council homes and 27 new nursery projects across the city, we are closing the gap in school attainment, we’ve invested heavily in our roads and in our green and play spaces.

“We have taken radical steps through our council transformation and the way the council does its business which have made the council stronger and better equipped to continue delivering vital public services. And it is vital that we do more to ensure our city’s recovery from the pandemic is the best it can be.”

‘Very diverse collective’ of candidates standing for Aberdeen Labour

He added that he was “incredibly proud” of the “very diverse collective”, which includes fresh candidates and experienced councillors looking to defend their seats.

The Aberdeen Labour card includes two high flyers within the Scottish party, in Kincorth, Nigg and Cove candidate Lynn Thomson and Deena Tissera, who will stand in Hilton, Woodside and Stockethill.

Both have recently been selected as members of Scottish Labour’s executive committee.

Kingswells, Sheddocksley & Summerhill is among the seats highlighted as potential targets for the party in Aberdeen, as they look to improve on their return of nine councillors in 2017.

Candidate Kate Blake, aiming to take back a seat there for Aberdeen Labour, said: “It’s been good to be out canvassing throughout the ward and we have received a positive response to the pledges that we have set out.”

Full list of Aberdeen Labour candidates standing in the city council election

  • Barney Crockett – Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone
  • Nurul Hoque Ali – Bridge of Don
  • Kate Blake – Kingswells, Sheddocksley and Summerhill
  • Gordon Graham, Graeme Lawrence – Northfield and Mastrick North
  • Deena Tissera – Hilton, Woodside & Stockethill
  • Ross Grant, Shona Simpson – Tillydrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen
  • Jennifer Bonsell – Rosemount and Midstocket
  • Sandra Macdonald – George Street / Harbour
  • Mohammad Malik – Lower Deeside
  • Mohammad Mosobbir – Ashley, Queens Cross and Countesswells
  • Logan Machell – Airyhall, Broomhill and Garthdee
  • Simon Watson – Torry and Ferryhill
  • Lynn Thomson – Kincorth, Nigg and Cove Bay
