Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

IN FULL: School closures across north and north-east on March 31

By Denny Andonova
March 31, 2022, 8:28 am Updated: March 31, 2022, 11:48 am
Several schools across the north and north-east will remain shut until the end of the week as pupils and staff prepare for the Easter holidays.

Portgordon Primary School nursery will be closed on Thursday and Friday due to staff shortages with all learning carried out online for the remaining of the school period.

In a statement, posted on Moray Council’s website, nursery staff confirmed pupils won’t return to in-school classes until the end of the Easter break.

They wrote: “Unfortunaly, Portgordon Nursery will be closed to all pupils for the rest of this week.  This is due to staff shortages.

“We look foward to welcoming everyone back after the Easter break on Monday, April 18 at 08:50am. Sorry for any convenience caused.”

Crossroads Primary in Thurso will also remain shut today, with a total of 17 pupils affected by the closure. Highland Council has confirmed the closure is Covid-19 related.

Changes to school transport due to adverse weather

Meanwhile, a number of school buses in Aberdeenshire and Moray have been cancelled due to poor road conditions as the Met Office issued a weather warning for ice and snow.

In Aberdeenshire, school transport to Alford Academy, Methlick School and Meldrum Academy will not be running today due to the adverse weather conditions and local road conditions.

Edinvillie, Glenrinnes and Tomintoul buses area also not running to Speyside High School in Moray.

The meteorological body issued a yellow warning for ice and snow yesterday, which will be in place until 10am today.

Most of the ice will be concentrated along the east coast of Scotland impacting areas such as Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Cairngorms.

Icy conditions will also impact eastern parts of Caithness, Easter Ross and Sutherland and the Shetland and Orkney Islands.

