IN FULL: All 135 candidates standing in Aberdeenshire Council election

The full list of candidates standing in the Aberdeenshire Council election has been published.

There are 135 people vying for your vote across 19 council wards.

At the election count on May 6, 70 members of Aberdeenshire Council will be named.

Aberdeenshire Council candidates reflect various political hues

The Conservatives are fielding 34 candidates as they seek to retain control of the local authority, which they currently have in coalition with Liberal Democrats and independent councillors.

The SNP, which currently leads the Partnership opposition group, has put forward 26 candidates.

Meanwhile 22 independent candidates have been announced, along with 19 Liberal Democrats and 11 Scottish Labour hopefuls.

The Greens have 10 and, in its first election campaign in Aberdeenshire, Alba is fielding six candidates.

The Scottish Family Party will have five candidates while there is one Independence For Scotland hopeful and one representing the Scottish Libertarian Party.

Looking for the Aberdeen City Council list? See the candidates standing for the north-east’s other council here.

Ward 1: Banff and District

Will elect three to Aberdeenshire Council from eight candidates.

Stewart Adams, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Iain Cameron, Alba Party

John Cox, Independent

Sandy Leslie, Scottish Liberal Democrats

James Low, Scottish Labour

Glen Reynolds, SNP

Mike Roy, Independent

Neil Woodward, Scottish Greens

Ward 2: Troup

Will elect three to Aberdeenshire Council from five candidates.

Ian Bailey, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Ross Cassie, SNP

Mark Findlater, Scottish Conservatives

Richard Menard, Scottish Conservatives

Simon Scott, Scottish Greens

Ward 3: Fraserburgh and District

Will elect four to Aberdeenshire Council from seven candidates.

James Adams, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Ann Bell, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Paul Greenall, Independent

Seamus Logan, SNP

Doreen Mair, Independent

John McColl, Scottish Family Party

Brian Topping, Alba Party

Ward 4: Central Buchan

Will elect four to Aberdeenshire Council from 10 candidates.

Jamie Cole-Hamilton, Scottish Greens

Charlotte Cross, Alba Party

Geoff Crowson, SNP

Arif Mahmood, Scottish Labour

David Mair, SNP

Joanna Moore, Scottish Family Party

Steve Owen, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Hannah Powell, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Anne Simpson, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Norman Smith, Independent

Ward 5: Peterhead North and Rattray

Will elect four to Aberdeenshire Council from eight candidates.

Kevin Anderson, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Dianne Beagrie, Independent

Sharon Bradford, Independent

Alan Buchan, Independent

Matthew James, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Trish McPherson, Alba Party

Leeann McWhinnie, SNP

Iain Sutherland, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Ward 6: Peterhead South and Cruden

Will elect three to Aberdeenshire Council from four candidates.

George Hall, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Neil Johnstone, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Colin Simpson, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Stephen Smith, SNP

Ward 7: Turriff and District

Will elect four to Aberdeenshire Council from six candidates.

Susan Dubois, SNP

Alastair Forsyth, SNP

Gordon Lang, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Anne Stirling, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Iain Taylor, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Kathryn Vincent, Scottish Greens

Ward 8: Mid-Formartine

Will elect four to Aberdeenshire Council from six candidates.

Andrew Hassan, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Kenny Hutchison, SNP

Paul Johnston, Independent

Jenny Nicol, SNP

Sheila Powell, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Derek Ritchie, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Ward 9: Ellon and District

Will elect four to Aberdeenshire Council from seven candidates.

John Crawley, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Isobel Davidson, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Josh Gall, SNP

Mark Lappin, Scottish Labour

Louise McAllister, SNP

Gillian Owen, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Craig Stewart, Scottish Greens

Ward 10: West Garioch

Will elect three to Aberdeenshire Council from eight candidates.

Sasha Brydon, Scottish Labour

Moray Grant, SNP

Sebastian Leslie, Independent

Sheena Lonchay, Independent

Anne Mansfield, Scottish Greens

Elaine Mitchell, Alba Party

Sam Payne, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Hazel Smith, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Ward 11: Inverurie and District

Will elect four to Aberdeenshire Council from six candidates.

Neil Baillie, SNP

Marion Ewenson, Scottish Liberal Democrats

David Keating, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Archie Peebles, SNP

Denise Rothnie, Scottish Greens

Judy Whyte, Independent

Ward 12: East Garioch

Will elect four to Aberdeenshire Council from six candidates.

Drew Cullinane, Independent

Rosanna Dobbin, Scottish Labour

Jim Gifford, Independent

Dominic Lonchay, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Trevor Mason, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Glen Reid, SNP

Ward 13: Westhill and District

Will elect four to Aberdeenshire Council from seven candidates.

Stephen Cameron, Independence for Scotland Party

Fatima Joji, SNP

Ron McKail, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Colin McKay, Alba Party

Craig Miller, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Iris Walker, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Lesley Young, Scottish Labour

Ward 14: Huntly, Strathbogie and Howe of Alford

Will elect four to Aberdeenshire Council from seven candidates.

Bryan Begg, Scottish Labour

Jeff Goodhall, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Lauren Knight, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Rosie Leagas, Independent

Gwyneth Petire, SNP

Stuart Whitby, Scottish Libertarian Party

Robbie Withey, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Ward 15: Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside

Will elect three to Aberdeenshire Council from six candidates.

Peter Argyle, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Geva Blackett, Independent

Sarah Brown, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Anouk Kloppert, SNP

John Lawson, Scottish Labour

Claudia Leith, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Ward 16: Banchory and Mid-Deeside

Will elect three to Aberdeenshire Council from six candidates.

Andy Brown, Scottish Labour

Yi-Pei Chou Turvey, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Graeme Craib, Scottish Family Party

Harriet Cross, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Eileen Durno, SNP

Ann Ross, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Ward 17: North Kincardine

Will elect four to Aberdeenshire Council from nine candidates.

David Aitchison, SNP

Alastair Bews, Independent

Shirley Burnett, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Jeff Hutchison, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Elizabeth Leslie, Scottish Family Party

Colin Pike, Independent

Louise Ross, Scottish Greens

Mel Sullivan, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Catherine Victor, SNP

Ward 18: Stonehaven and Lower Deeside

Will elect four to Aberdeenshire Council from eight candidates.

Wendy Agnew, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Dawn Black, SNP

Raymond Christie, Scottish Labour

Sarah Dickinson, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Dennis Robertson, SNP

Rachel Shanks, Scottish Green Party

Ma Simpson, Independent

Alan Turner, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Ward 19: Mearns

Will elect four to Aberdeenshire Council from 11 candidates.

Yvonne Allan, Scottish Labour

Laurie Carnie, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

George Carr, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Alison Evison, Independent

Shona Ewen, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Douglas Fraser, Scottish Greens

Diane Laurenson, Scottish Family Party

David Neill, Independent

Kevin Stelfox, SNP

Dave Stewart, Independent

Leigh Wilson, Alba Party