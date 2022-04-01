IN FULL: All 135 candidates standing in Aberdeenshire Council election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
IN FULL: All 135 candidates standing in Aberdeenshire Council election

By Ben Hendry
April 1, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 1, 2022, 11:50 am
There are 137 candidates standing for election to Aberdeenshire Council this May. Picture by Chris Donnan/DCT Media.
The full list of candidates standing in the Aberdeenshire Council election has been published.

There are 135 people vying for your vote across 19 council wards.

At the election count on May 6, 70 members of Aberdeenshire Council will be named.

Aberdeenshire Council candidates reflect various political hues

The Conservatives are fielding 34 candidates as they seek to retain control of the local authority, which they currently have in coalition with Liberal Democrats and independent councillors.

The SNP, which currently leads the Partnership opposition group, has put forward 26 candidates.

Meanwhile 22 independent candidates have been announced, along with 19 Liberal Democrats and 11 Scottish Labour hopefuls.

The Greens have 10 and, in its first election campaign in Aberdeenshire, Alba is fielding six candidates.

The Scottish Family Party will have five candidates while there is one Independence For Scotland hopeful and one representing the Scottish Libertarian Party.

Ward 1: Banff and District

Will elect three to Aberdeenshire Council from eight candidates.

  • Stewart Adams, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
  • Iain Cameron, Alba Party
  • John Cox, Independent
  • Sandy Leslie, Scottish Liberal Democrats
  • James Low, Scottish Labour
  • Glen Reynolds, SNP
  • Mike Roy, Independent
  • Neil Woodward, Scottish Greens

Ward 2: Troup

Will elect three to Aberdeenshire Council from five candidates.

  • Ian Bailey, Scottish Liberal Democrats
  • Ross Cassie, SNP
  • Mark Findlater, Scottish Conservatives
  • Richard Menard, Scottish Conservatives
  • Simon Scott, Scottish Greens

Ward 3: Fraserburgh and District

Will elect four to Aberdeenshire Council from seven candidates.

  • James Adams, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
  • Ann Bell, Scottish Liberal Democrats
  • Paul Greenall, Independent
  • Seamus Logan, SNP
  • Doreen Mair, Independent
  • John McColl, Scottish Family Party
  • Brian Topping, Alba Party

Ward 4: Central Buchan

Will elect four to Aberdeenshire Council from 10 candidates.

  • Jamie Cole-Hamilton, Scottish Greens
  • Charlotte Cross, Alba Party
  • Geoff Crowson, SNP
  • Arif Mahmood, Scottish Labour
  • David Mair, SNP
  • Joanna Moore, Scottish Family Party
  • Steve Owen, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
  • Hannah Powell, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
  • Anne Simpson, Scottish Liberal Democrats
  • Norman Smith, Independent

Ward 5: Peterhead North and Rattray

Will elect four to Aberdeenshire Council from eight candidates.

  • Kevin Anderson, Scottish Liberal Democrats
  • Dianne Beagrie, Independent
  • Sharon Bradford, Independent
  • Alan Buchan, Independent
  • Matthew James, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
  • Trish McPherson, Alba Party
  • Leeann McWhinnie, SNP
  • Iain Sutherland, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Ward 6: Peterhead South and Cruden

Will elect three to Aberdeenshire Council from four candidates.

  • George Hall, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
  • Neil Johnstone, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
  • Colin Simpson, Scottish Liberal Democrats
  • Stephen Smith, SNP

Ward 7: Turriff and District

Will elect four to Aberdeenshire Council from six candidates.

  • Susan Dubois, SNP
  • Alastair Forsyth, SNP
  • Gordon Lang, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
  • Anne Stirling, Scottish Liberal Democrats
  • Iain Taylor, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
  • Kathryn Vincent, Scottish Greens

Ward 8: Mid-Formartine

Will elect four to Aberdeenshire Council from six candidates.

  • Andrew Hassan, Scottish Liberal Democrats
  • Kenny Hutchison, SNP
  • Paul Johnston, Independent
  • Jenny Nicol, SNP
  • Sheila Powell, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
  • Derek Ritchie, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Ward 9: Ellon and District

Will elect four to Aberdeenshire Council from seven candidates.

  • John Crawley, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
  • Isobel Davidson, Scottish Liberal Democrats
  • Josh Gall, SNP
  • Mark Lappin, Scottish Labour
  • Louise McAllister, SNP
  • Gillian Owen, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
  • Craig Stewart, Scottish Greens

Ward 10: West Garioch

Will elect three to Aberdeenshire Council from eight candidates.

  • Sasha Brydon, Scottish Labour
  • Moray Grant, SNP
  • Sebastian Leslie, Independent
  • Sheena Lonchay, Independent
  • Anne Mansfield, Scottish Greens
  • Elaine Mitchell, Alba Party
  • Sam Payne, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
  • Hazel Smith, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Ward 11: Inverurie and District

Will elect four to Aberdeenshire Council from six candidates.

  • Neil Baillie, SNP
  • Marion Ewenson, Scottish Liberal Democrats
  • David Keating, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
  • Archie Peebles, SNP
  • Denise Rothnie, Scottish Greens
  • Judy Whyte, Independent

Ward 12: East Garioch

Will elect four to Aberdeenshire Council from six candidates.

  • Drew Cullinane, Independent
  • Rosanna Dobbin, Scottish Labour
  • Jim Gifford, Independent
  • Dominic Lonchay, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
  • Trevor Mason, Scottish Liberal Democrats
  • Glen Reid, SNP

Ward 13: Westhill and District

Will elect four to Aberdeenshire Council from seven candidates.

  • Stephen Cameron, Independence for Scotland Party
  • Fatima Joji, SNP
  • Ron McKail, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
  • Colin McKay, Alba Party
  • Craig Miller, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
  • Iris Walker, Scottish Liberal Democrats
  • Lesley Young, Scottish Labour

Ward 14: Huntly, Strathbogie and Howe of Alford

Will elect four to Aberdeenshire Council from seven candidates.

  • Bryan Begg, Scottish Labour
  • Jeff Goodhall, Scottish Liberal Democrats
  • Lauren Knight, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
  • Rosie Leagas, Independent
  • Gwyneth Petire, SNP
  • Stuart Whitby, Scottish Libertarian Party
  • Robbie Withey, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Ward 15: Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside

Will elect three to Aberdeenshire Council from six candidates.

  • Peter Argyle, Scottish Liberal Democrats
  • Geva Blackett, Independent
  • Sarah Brown, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
  • Anouk Kloppert, SNP
  • John Lawson, Scottish Labour
  • Claudia Leith, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Ward 16: Banchory and Mid-Deeside

Will elect three to Aberdeenshire Council from six candidates.

  • Andy Brown, Scottish Labour
  • Yi-Pei Chou Turvey, Scottish Liberal Democrats
  • Graeme Craib, Scottish Family Party
  • Harriet Cross, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
  • Eileen Durno, SNP
  • Ann Ross, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Ward 17: North Kincardine

Will elect four to Aberdeenshire Council from nine candidates.

  • David Aitchison, SNP
  • Alastair Bews, Independent
  • Shirley Burnett, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
  • Jeff Hutchison, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
  • Elizabeth Leslie, Scottish Family Party
  • Colin Pike, Independent
  • Louise Ross, Scottish Greens
  • Mel Sullivan, Scottish Liberal Democrats
  • Catherine Victor, SNP

Ward 18: Stonehaven and Lower Deeside

Will elect four to Aberdeenshire Council from eight candidates.

  • Wendy Agnew, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
  • Dawn Black, SNP
  • Raymond Christie, Scottish Labour
  • Sarah Dickinson, Scottish Liberal Democrats
  • Dennis Robertson, SNP
  • Rachel Shanks, Scottish Green Party
  • Ma Simpson, Independent
  • Alan Turner, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Ward 19: Mearns

Will elect four to Aberdeenshire Council from 11 candidates.

  • Yvonne Allan, Scottish Labour
  • Laurie Carnie, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
  • George Carr, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
  • Alison Evison, Independent
  • Shona Ewen, Scottish Liberal Democrats
  • Douglas Fraser, Scottish Greens
  • Diane Laurenson, Scottish Family Party
  • David Neill, Independent
  • Kevin Stelfox, SNP
  • Dave Stewart, Independent
  • Leigh Wilson, Alba Party
