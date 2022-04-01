IN FULL: All 135 candidates standing in Aberdeenshire Council election

The full list of candidates standing in the Aberdeenshire Council election has been published.
There are 135 people vying for your vote across 19 council wards.
At the election count on May 6, 70 members of Aberdeenshire Council will be named.
Aberdeenshire Council candidates reflect various political hues
The Conservatives are fielding 34 candidates as they seek to retain control of the local authority, which they currently have in coalition with Liberal Democrats and independent councillors.
The SNP, which currently leads the Partnership opposition group, has put forward 26 candidates.
Meanwhile 22 independent candidates have been announced, along with 19 Liberal Democrats and 11 Scottish Labour hopefuls.
The Greens have 10 and, in its first election campaign in Aberdeenshire, Alba is fielding six candidates.
The Scottish Family Party will have five candidates while there is one Independence For Scotland hopeful and one representing the Scottish Libertarian Party.
Looking for the Aberdeen City Council list? See the candidates standing for the north-east’s other council here.
Ward 1: Banff and District
Will elect three to Aberdeenshire Council from eight candidates.
- Stewart Adams, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
- Iain Cameron, Alba Party
- John Cox, Independent
- Sandy Leslie, Scottish Liberal Democrats
- James Low, Scottish Labour
- Glen Reynolds, SNP
- Mike Roy, Independent
- Neil Woodward, Scottish Greens
Ward 2: Troup
Will elect three to Aberdeenshire Council from five candidates.
- Ian Bailey, Scottish Liberal Democrats
- Ross Cassie, SNP
- Mark Findlater, Scottish Conservatives
- Richard Menard, Scottish Conservatives
- Simon Scott, Scottish Greens
Ward 3: Fraserburgh and District
Will elect four to Aberdeenshire Council from seven candidates.
- James Adams, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
- Ann Bell, Scottish Liberal Democrats
- Paul Greenall, Independent
- Seamus Logan, SNP
- Doreen Mair, Independent
- John McColl, Scottish Family Party
- Brian Topping, Alba Party
Ward 4: Central Buchan
Will elect four to Aberdeenshire Council from 10 candidates.
- Jamie Cole-Hamilton, Scottish Greens
- Charlotte Cross, Alba Party
- Geoff Crowson, SNP
- Arif Mahmood, Scottish Labour
- David Mair, SNP
- Joanna Moore, Scottish Family Party
- Steve Owen, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
- Hannah Powell, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
- Anne Simpson, Scottish Liberal Democrats
- Norman Smith, Independent
Ward 5: Peterhead North and Rattray
Will elect four to Aberdeenshire Council from eight candidates.
- Kevin Anderson, Scottish Liberal Democrats
- Dianne Beagrie, Independent
- Sharon Bradford, Independent
- Alan Buchan, Independent
- Matthew James, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
- Trish McPherson, Alba Party
- Leeann McWhinnie, SNP
- Iain Sutherland, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
Ward 6: Peterhead South and Cruden
Will elect three to Aberdeenshire Council from four candidates.
- George Hall, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
- Neil Johnstone, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
- Colin Simpson, Scottish Liberal Democrats
- Stephen Smith, SNP
Ward 7: Turriff and District
Will elect four to Aberdeenshire Council from six candidates.
- Susan Dubois, SNP
- Alastair Forsyth, SNP
- Gordon Lang, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
- Anne Stirling, Scottish Liberal Democrats
- Iain Taylor, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
- Kathryn Vincent, Scottish Greens
Ward 8: Mid-Formartine
Will elect four to Aberdeenshire Council from six candidates.
- Andrew Hassan, Scottish Liberal Democrats
- Kenny Hutchison, SNP
- Paul Johnston, Independent
- Jenny Nicol, SNP
- Sheila Powell, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
- Derek Ritchie, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
Ward 9: Ellon and District
Will elect four to Aberdeenshire Council from seven candidates.
- John Crawley, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
- Isobel Davidson, Scottish Liberal Democrats
- Josh Gall, SNP
- Mark Lappin, Scottish Labour
- Louise McAllister, SNP
- Gillian Owen, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
- Craig Stewart, Scottish Greens
Ward 10: West Garioch
Will elect three to Aberdeenshire Council from eight candidates.
- Sasha Brydon, Scottish Labour
- Moray Grant, SNP
- Sebastian Leslie, Independent
- Sheena Lonchay, Independent
- Anne Mansfield, Scottish Greens
- Elaine Mitchell, Alba Party
- Sam Payne, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
- Hazel Smith, Scottish Liberal Democrats
Ward 11: Inverurie and District
Will elect four to Aberdeenshire Council from six candidates.
- Neil Baillie, SNP
- Marion Ewenson, Scottish Liberal Democrats
- David Keating, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
- Archie Peebles, SNP
- Denise Rothnie, Scottish Greens
- Judy Whyte, Independent
Ward 12: East Garioch
Will elect four to Aberdeenshire Council from six candidates.
- Drew Cullinane, Independent
- Rosanna Dobbin, Scottish Labour
- Jim Gifford, Independent
- Dominic Lonchay, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
- Trevor Mason, Scottish Liberal Democrats
- Glen Reid, SNP
Ward 13: Westhill and District
Will elect four to Aberdeenshire Council from seven candidates.
- Stephen Cameron, Independence for Scotland Party
- Fatima Joji, SNP
- Ron McKail, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
- Colin McKay, Alba Party
- Craig Miller, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
- Iris Walker, Scottish Liberal Democrats
- Lesley Young, Scottish Labour
Ward 14: Huntly, Strathbogie and Howe of Alford
Will elect four to Aberdeenshire Council from seven candidates.
- Bryan Begg, Scottish Labour
- Jeff Goodhall, Scottish Liberal Democrats
- Lauren Knight, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
- Rosie Leagas, Independent
- Gwyneth Petire, SNP
- Stuart Whitby, Scottish Libertarian Party
- Robbie Withey, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
Ward 15: Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside
Will elect three to Aberdeenshire Council from six candidates.
- Peter Argyle, Scottish Liberal Democrats
- Geva Blackett, Independent
- Sarah Brown, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
- Anouk Kloppert, SNP
- John Lawson, Scottish Labour
- Claudia Leith, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
Ward 16: Banchory and Mid-Deeside
Will elect three to Aberdeenshire Council from six candidates.
- Andy Brown, Scottish Labour
- Yi-Pei Chou Turvey, Scottish Liberal Democrats
- Graeme Craib, Scottish Family Party
- Harriet Cross, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
- Eileen Durno, SNP
- Ann Ross, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
Ward 17: North Kincardine
Will elect four to Aberdeenshire Council from nine candidates.
- David Aitchison, SNP
- Alastair Bews, Independent
- Shirley Burnett, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
- Jeff Hutchison, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
- Elizabeth Leslie, Scottish Family Party
- Colin Pike, Independent
- Louise Ross, Scottish Greens
- Mel Sullivan, Scottish Liberal Democrats
- Catherine Victor, SNP
Ward 18: Stonehaven and Lower Deeside
Will elect four to Aberdeenshire Council from eight candidates.
- Wendy Agnew, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
- Dawn Black, SNP
- Raymond Christie, Scottish Labour
- Sarah Dickinson, Scottish Liberal Democrats
- Dennis Robertson, SNP
- Rachel Shanks, Scottish Green Party
- Ma Simpson, Independent
- Alan Turner, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
Ward 19: Mearns
Will elect four to Aberdeenshire Council from 11 candidates.
- Yvonne Allan, Scottish Labour
- Laurie Carnie, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
- George Carr, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
- Alison Evison, Independent
- Shona Ewen, Scottish Liberal Democrats
- Douglas Fraser, Scottish Greens
- Diane Laurenson, Scottish Family Party
- David Neill, Independent
- Kevin Stelfox, SNP
- Dave Stewart, Independent
- Leigh Wilson, Alba Party