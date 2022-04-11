Former Crown Street dentist to become sweet-toothed spot, new Peterculter homes, university’s monument to beloved professor and Bennachie holiday cottages

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Join us for our regular weekly look at some of the latest planning applications lodged with Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire councils.

This week we have a look at proposals for new housing in Peterculter and feature an intriguing glimpse at plans for an exciting new food hall in the centre of the Granite City.

We also reveal details of Aberdeen University’s permanent tribute to Professor Derek Ogston – with a small stone memorial marking his 70-year association with the institution.

But first, a city guesthouse is calling it a day due to the slump in bookings since the downturn.

Crown Street guesthouse gives up the ghost

One of many Aberdeen hospitality venues forced into closure by the decline of the oil industry could soon become new city centre housing.

Plans have been lodged to turn Antrim Guesthouse, on Crown Street, into three flats.

Papers submitted to the local authority say the downturn “had a substantial effect on businesses such as this”.

Architects add: “The building had operated as a guest house for around 20 years prior.

“The property is currently occupied solely by the building owner and former guesthouse operator.

“He has actively been trying to sell the property for a couple of years without success.”

The ground floor salon is not part of the venue, with the entrance to the former guesthouse at the rear of Crown Street.

Green scheme for 25 new homes at Peterculter

A new development of 25 homes at Peterculter could be a blueprint for environmentally friendly housing.

The plans for Caldonia, on Malcolm Road, have been put forward by Green Energy Property Ltd.

Architects Halliday Fraser Munro explain the firm’s aims in documents lodged with the council.

They state: “The applicant has ambitions for the proposed development to adopt clean

energy fuels that could act as an exemplar.

“The proposed housing development will be designed and built with a zero-carbon focus and fuelled by green energy.”

Green Property Ltd is already in talks with Aberdeen City Council, Opportunity North East, and Scottish Enterprise about heating the homes with green gas.

An existing property and stable block on the land would be torn down under the plans.

Steading conversion outside Ellon

Inverurie man Steve Port has formed proposals to transform a derelict mill and farm steading at Nethermill of Birness into three new family homes.

He wants to flatten some crumbling buildings at the site north of Ellon, while redeveloping those in better condition.

The mill building would be turned into a four-bedroom home, with a new extension added.

A tack room, barn and tractor shed would all be demolished to create a courtyard, with two new homes built around it reusing the stone.

New addition to Huntly high street

Huntly Development Trust has been given permission to turn a former charity base into a new “travel hub”.

The former Huntly Area Cancer Support Centre will now be fitted with a new roof and signage.

The Huntly Travel Hub rents out electric bikes and runs a car club, among other initiatives.

Members say they needed the new premises due to growing demand.

Store revamp just the tonic for Stonehaven pharmacy

Another town centre improvement approved by Aberdeenshire Council is taking shape in Stonehaven.

Two first floor rooms at the Charles Michie pharmacy will now be turned into consulting rooms having secured the local authority’s blessing.

New Derek Ogston memorial to pay homage at Aberdeen University

When Professor Derek Ogston died last year he was described as “one of the most passionate and prominent supporters” of the music department.

Now Aberdeen University wants to pay a lasting tribute to the academic with a memorial plinth outside the Taylor Building.

The solid granite monument would have a bronze plaque attached, and be surrounded by granite cassies.

Derek Ogston’s association with the university began aged 17, when he studied art. But he went on to master many other disciplines at the historic institution.

In February, there was a memorial service for him at King’s College.

Meanwhile, the university has also submitted plans for a new seating area outside the Edward Wright Building on Dunbar Street.

The seats would be covered by a canopy and surrounded by planters.

Holiday cottages at Bennachie could help tourism figures climb

More efforts are being made to capitalise on the staycation market as people increasingly choose to holiday in the UK.

And now, old cottages in the shadow of Bennachie could soon be turned into an AirBnB-style short-term let.

It could be the perfect spot for visitors eager to explore the great outdoors on their stay in Aberdeenshire.

Applicant Steve Milne wants to turn old stable cottages at Chapel of Garioch into the accommodation.

The outbuildings, next to Blairdaff and Chapel of Garioch Parish Church, are just a short stroll away from the Old Post Office tea room.

It would be a five-minute drive to the Bennachie Visitor Centre, the starting point for several routes up the hill.

New Aberdeen street food market moves forward

Plans for the new Resident X market inside Marischal Square in Aberdeen are progressing, with blueprints submitted to the council for approval.

The new dining destination, unveiled by the Press and Journal in February, is expected to open this summer.

The latest plans show how the huge space will be divided into various different areas.

Permission is also being sought for the pink neon strips envisaged for the windows, and huge “RX” logos.

Dentist could become coffee shop… But neighbours aren’t all smiles

Albyn Dental Laboratory, on Crown Street, was put on the market for £90,000 after closing.

Now, it could be given a new lease of life as a coffee shop.

But the plans, put forward by Harry Miller, have already caused quite a froth in the neighbouring Dee Village apartment complex.

And 20 objections have now been submitted to Aberdeen City Council.

The residents claim the coffee shop could cause unwelcome noise, an “increased risk” of seagulls and rats, and kitchen smells wafting into their properties.

They also worry about it increasing parking problems.

And others argue that creating a new gateway near their homes will “invade their privacy”.

Ultimately, the council will decide if the transformation should go ahead.

