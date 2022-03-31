British Airways flights chaos brings delays and cancellations to Aberdeen and Inverness after Heathrow IT failure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

British Airways flights chaos brings delays and cancellations to Aberdeen and Inverness after Heathrow IT failure

By David Mackay
March 31, 2022, 12:01 pm Updated: March 31, 2022, 5:11 pm
British Airways flight on the ground.
A British Airways flight on the ground at Aberdeen. Photo by DCT Media

British Airways passengers at Aberdeen and Inverness have been caught up in a major Heathrow IT issue causing delays and cancellations to flights across the world.

Technical problems in London on Wednesday have caused endless disruption – resulting in countless aircraft being left out of position.

And the headaches have continued today with passengers at Aberdeen facing lengthy delays of more than three hours, while some are not even able to get on board amid reports of the replacement plane being too small.

Meanwhile, flights from both Aberdeen and Inverness to Heathrow have also been cancelled amidst the chaos.

What is happening with British Airways?

The IT failure caused huge queues at Terminal 5 at Heathrow on Wednesday as passengers were unable to board British Airways flights.

The Daily Mail reported at least two flights were diverted mid-air from Heathrow to Gatwick when the issues emerged.

However, the disruption has continued to Thursday with passengers in Aberdeen left with holiday and business plans in tatters.

 

George Brown had been due to fly from Aberdeen at 9.25am to catch a connecting flight from Heathrow to Rome at 12.15pm.

However, he remained at Aberdeen at 12noon with little hope of making his second flight.

He said: “Everyone is just exasperated. We arrived for check-in at 8am and we didn’t even make the front of the queue until 10am.

“Apparently they didn’t send a big enough plane this morning after they couldn’t send one up last night.

“Thankfully we have been able to get a stand-by seat with a couple going to India, but there’s a whole lot of people who haven’t been able to get on.

“There are people going to Florida who haven’t been able to board. A member of cabin crew told me they were supposed to fly home last night but still haven’t been able to board.”

Weather contributing to British Airways delays

The airline says it has reduced its schedule on Thursday due as it continues to recover from Wednesday’s IT problems, which it says have now been fixed.

However, British Airways say that forecast bad weather at Heathrow is also contributing to the delays.

British Airways flight in the air
British Airways flights across the world have been affected. Photo by DCT Media

A spokesman said: “We’re very sorry to say that as a result of the technical issue we experienced yesterday and predicted weather disruption, we have had to reduce our schedule at Heathrow today.

“We’re taking steps to ensure as many customers as possible are able to travel as planned today.

“We’ve apologised to our customers and are offering to refund or rebook them onto alternative flights, providing refreshment vouchers and hotel accommodation where needed.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal