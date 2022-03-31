Number of Grampian patients with Covid hits new all-time high as five deaths recorded in Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Number of Grampian patients with Covid hits new all-time high as five deaths recorded in Highlands

By Craig Munro
March 31, 2022, 4:18 pm Updated: March 31, 2022, 4:36 pm
A woman wears a mask on a street in Ellon. Picture by Kenny Elrick
A woman wears a mask on a street in Ellon. Picture by Kenny Elrick

The number of people with Covid being treated in NHS Grampian hospitals has hit its highest level since the beginning of the pandemic.

The latest total of 186 is three higher than the previous record, which was reported on Sunday, and only the second time the figure has been above 180.

There were five deaths of people who had recently tested positive for the virus in the Highland Council area, making the last 24 hours among the deadliest in the region since the pandemic started.

In NHS Highland hospitals, there were 135 patients with the virus, which is the same number as yesterday, while the number in Scotland has a whole rose by 37 since yesterday to 2,381.

The number of intensive care patients across the country has also risen, from 20 yesterday to 25 today.

There were 35 deaths of people with recently confirmed Covid in Scotland, up from 34 on Wednesday.

As well as the five recorded in the Highlands, there were two deaths in Moray.

New case numbers

In the past day, 9,064 new cases of the virus have been recorded across the country, down from 9,610 the day before – though Public Health Scotland has said this may be artificially low due to potential data flow issues.

Glasgow and Edinburgh both recorded more than 900 cases each.

There were 413 new cases in Aberdeenshire, 397 in the Highlands, 328 in Aberdeen City and 174 in Moray.

The Western Isles had 93 new cases, Shetland had 59 and there were 21 in Orkney.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal