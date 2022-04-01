George Clooney’s snowmobile and royal cars: Grampian Transport Museum gears up for new season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Grampian Transport Museum (GTM) is gearing up for a season like no other with a new display of magnificent vehicles seen never before in the north-east.

The Alford-based tourist attraction has once again opened its doors to offer visitors a once-in-a-lifetime experience among some of the most distinctive cars in Scotland.

From a Hollywood snowmobile to special exhibits from the royal private collection, this year’s display at the museum has all motor enthusiasts can wish for.

The crown jewel in this season’s line-up are two cars from the royal collection at Sandringham Estate, which have been loaned for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.

While the exhibition features a wide range of “historically significant” cars, one of the main highlights is the first ever royal car ordered and driven by King Edward VII.

The 1900 Daimler Mail Phaeton 6hp marked the beginning of a trend of Daimler Royal cars, and gave the royal “seal of approval” to this new form of transport.

The second royal vehicle exclusively presented to motor fans is the 1924 57HP Daimler Shooting Brake, which was once commissioned for the personal use of King George V at Sandringham and Balmoral.

Visitors returning to the award-winning museum will also be able to get a sight of several celebrity vehicles – including the snowmobile driven by George Clooney in the 2020 Netflix film The Midnight Sky.

Taking the reins from long-standing GTM curator Mike Ward, the attraction’s new manager Ross McKirdy said he’s honoured to lead the museum with this exhibition.

He said: “It is a great honour to have been loaned these magnificent royal cars in this Platinum Jubilee year – each with a special significance to the area. They are at the centre of an exhibition which features many more new attractions amongst the favourites for our visitors to enjoy.”

‘One of the best years to visit Grampian Transport Museum’

A popular addition to the museum is a new shop offering an exciting range of gifts and GTM branded goods, as well as an enlarged entrance area.

And while there will be plenty of new exhibits to entice people of all ages and interests, visitors will also be treated with the attraction’s all-time favourites.

Mr McKirdy added: “There are a number of ‘new to us’ historically significant cars on display – from a superbly-restored rare Mini pick-up to a magnificent V12 E-type Jaguar coupe.

“For the motorcycle enthusiasts we have the only display in Scotland of the rare and beautiful machines from the British Motorcycle Charitable Trust, this year joined by the grass track and ice racing motorcycle collection of the late Scottish star Andy Ross, including his very distinctive blue Austin A60 pick-up in which he transported them around the UK and Europe.

“These new attractions, added to favourites including the unique Guy Martin Collection, ex-police Rover SD1 and BMW motorcycle, and much more, means that 2022 will be one of the best years ever to visit our amazing museum in the heart of Donside.”

The museum will be open seven days a week during school holiday periods, and Monday to Thursday at all other times between April and October.

Full details of opening hours and online ticket sales can be found at GMT’s website.