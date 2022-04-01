George Clooney’s snowmobile and royal cars: Grampian Transport Museum gears up for new season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
George Clooney’s snowmobile and royal cars: Grampian Transport Museum gears up for new season

By Denny Andonova
April 1, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 1, 2022, 11:52 am
A look inside the Grampian Transport Museum
Grampian Transport Museum has opened its doors to visitors with a brand new line-up of magnificent vehicles. Photo by JasperImage

Grampian Transport Museum (GTM) is gearing up for a season like no other with a new display of magnificent vehicles seen never before in the north-east.

The Alford-based tourist attraction has once again opened its doors to offer visitors a once-in-a-lifetime experience among some of the most distinctive cars in Scotland.

From a Hollywood snowmobile to special exhibits from the royal private collection, this year’s display at the museum has all motor enthusiasts can wish for.

Grampian Transport Museum with royal offering ahead of 2022 season
Photo by JasperImage.

The crown jewel in this season’s line-up are two cars from the royal collection at Sandringham Estate, which have been loaned for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.

While the exhibition features a wide range of “historically significant” cars, one of the main highlights is the first ever royal car ordered and driven by King Edward VII.

The 1900 Daimler Mail Phaeton 6hp marked the beginning of a trend of Daimler Royal cars, and gave the royal “seal of approval” to this new form of transport.

Chairman Jason Dorey and manager Ross McKirdy with the Royal Daimler Mail Phaeton (first ever royal car) at the opening event of GTM. Photo by JasperImage

The second royal vehicle exclusively presented to motor fans is the 1924 57HP Daimler Shooting Brake, which was once commissioned for the personal use of King George V at Sandringham and Balmoral.

Visitors returning to the award-winning museum will also be able to get a sight of several celebrity vehicles – including the snowmobile driven by George Clooney in the 2020 Netflix film The Midnight Sky.

The Yamaha Venture MP Snowmobile used by George Clooney in the filming of the Netflix film The Midnight Sky. Photo by JasperImage

Taking the reins from long-standing GTM curator Mike Ward, the attraction’s new manager Ross McKirdy said he’s honoured to lead the museum with this exhibition.

He said: “It is a great honour to have been loaned these magnificent royal cars in this Platinum Jubilee year – each with a special significance to the area. They are at the centre of an exhibition which features many more new attractions amongst the favourites for our visitors to enjoy.”

‘One of the best years to visit Grampian Transport Museum’

A popular addition to the museum is a new shop offering an exciting range of gifts and GTM branded goods, as well as an enlarged entrance area.

And while there will be plenty of new exhibits to entice people of all ages and interests, visitors will also be treated with the attraction’s all-time favourites.

Chairman Jason Dorey and manager Ross McKirdy with the Daimler Shooting Brake from Sandringham. Photo by JasperImage

Mr McKirdy added: “There are a number of ‘new to us’ historically significant cars on display – from a superbly-restored rare Mini pick-up to a magnificent V12 E-type Jaguar coupe.

“For the motorcycle enthusiasts we have the only display in Scotland of the rare and beautiful machines from the British Motorcycle Charitable Trust, this year joined by the grass track and ice racing motorcycle collection of the late Scottish star Andy Ross, including his very distinctive blue Austin A60 pick-up in which he transported them around the UK and Europe.

Grampian Transport Museum with royal offering ahead of 2022 season
Photo by JasperImage

“These new attractions, added to favourites including the unique Guy Martin Collection, ex-police Rover SD1 and BMW motorcycle, and much more, means that 2022 will be one of the best years ever to visit our amazing museum in the heart of Donside.”

The museum will be open seven days a week during school holiday periods, and Monday to Thursday at all other times between April and October.

Full details of opening hours and online ticket sales can be found at GMT’s website.

