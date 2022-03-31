A90 at Laurencekirk reopened following crash By Ellie Milne March 31, 2022, 3:52 pm Updated: March 31, 2022, 5:55 pm The A90 is closed northbound at Laurencekirk [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The A90 at Laurencekirk has reopened following an earlier collision. Both northbound lanes of the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road were closed near the town for around three hours. The incident took place between Johnston Mains and Scotston. One lane was reopened at around 5.30pm with a diversion also in place. Police were made aware at around 2.15pm and officers attended the scene to divert traffic. The road was cleared just before 6pm. UPDATE❗️ ⌚️14:52#A90 Now CLOSED Northbound at Laurencekirk due to a collision⛔️ Please #usealtroute and #TakeCare in the area @NETrunkRoads @AberdeenTravel @originalfm pic.twitter.com/XUdBKErqLX — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) March 31, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close