A90 at Laurencekirk reopened following crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A90 at Laurencekirk has reopened following an earlier collision.

Both northbound lanes of the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road were closed near the town for around three hours.

The incident took place between Johnston Mains and Scotston.

One lane was reopened at around 5.30pm with a diversion also in place.

Police were made aware at around 2.15pm and officers attended the scene to divert traffic.

The road was cleared just before 6pm.