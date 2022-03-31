Strictly star Giovanni Pernice is returning to Aberdeen and Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Not only is Giovanni Pernice returning for the next series of Strictly Come Dancing, he is also coming back to Aberdeen and Inverness with a live show.

He will bring his Made In Italy tour to Eden Court on March 26 next year and the Music Hall on March 27 it was announced today – as the BBC confirmed Giovanni will be returning for the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Just last month the popular dancer’s This Is Me show was a sell-out at both venues and won him rapturous applause and critical acclaim.

News of his next tour will likely mean tickets will be in demand when they go on sale on Friday April 1.

Join Giovanni Pernice for a spectacular journey to his homeland

Made In Italy is being billed as an invitation from Giovanni to join him on a journey to his homeland.

He will be joined by an ensemble of top-flight dancers and singers from the ballroom and theatre world.

The tour is described as: “An Italian-themed show featuring an incredible sound track, stunning choreography and beautiful costumes. But be warned… in Italy, it can get HOT HOT HOT!!!”

Welcome back #Strictly Champion @pernicegiovann1 to your 8th series! Can't wait to see what you bring to the ballroom in 2022 🎉 pic.twitter.com/mykAAl8cBj — Giovanni and Rose (@TeamRio_SCD) March 31, 2022

Giovanni not only won the Strictly Come Dancing Glitterball last year with partner Rose Ayling-Ellis, but the pair also the heart of the nation.

Now their silent dancing to Symphony has been nominated in the Must See Moment award of the BAFTAs, with the public voting on the winner ahead of the awards in May.

How to get tickets to see Giovanni at the Music Hall and Eden Court

Giovanni fans will be delighted to see him returning for the 20th series of Strictly, alongside popular pros, such as Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones.

Also in the mix for the next series will be Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones.

For more information on Giovanni Pernice in Made In Italy at the Music Hall go to aberdeenperformingarts.com

For his show at Eden Court go to eden-court.co.uk

Y0u might also like…