Strictly star Giovanni Pernice is returning to Aberdeen and Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice is returning to Aberdeen and Inverness

By Scott Begbie
March 31, 2022, 5:53 pm Updated: April 6, 2022, 2:16 pm
Giovanni Pernice is returning to the Music Hall and Eden Court.
Giovanni Pernice is returning to the Music Hall and Eden Court.

Not only is Giovanni Pernice returning for the next series of Strictly Come Dancing, he is also coming back to Aberdeen and Inverness with a live show.

He will bring his Made In Italy tour to Eden Court on March 26 next year and the Music Hall on March 27 it was announced today – as the BBC confirmed Giovanni will be returning for the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Just last month the popular dancer’s This Is Me show was a sell-out at both venues and won him rapturous applause and critical acclaim.

News of his next tour will likely mean tickets will be in demand when they go on sale on Friday April 1.

Giovanni Pernice brought the house down in his sold-out Aberdeen show last month.

Join Giovanni Pernice for a spectacular journey to his homeland

Made In Italy is being billed as an invitation from Giovanni to join him on a journey to his homeland.

He will be joined by an ensemble of top-flight dancers and singers from the ballroom and theatre world.

The tour is described as: “An Italian-themed show featuring an incredible sound track, stunning choreography and beautiful costumes. But be warned… in Italy, it can get HOT HOT HOT!!!”

 

Giovanni not only won the Strictly Come Dancing Glitterball last year with partner Rose Ayling-Ellis, but the pair also the heart of the nation.

Now their silent dancing to Symphony has been nominated in the Must See Moment award of the BAFTAs, with the public voting on the winner ahead of the awards in May.

How to get tickets to see Giovanni at the Music Hall and Eden Court

Giovanni fans will be delighted to see him returning for the 20th series of Strictly, alongside popular pros, such as Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones.

Giovanni and Rose Ayling-Ellis won the Glitterball and the hearts of the nation.

Also in the mix for the next series will be Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones.

For more information on Giovanni Pernice in Made In Italy at the Music Hall go to aberdeenperformingarts.com

For his show at Eden Court go to eden-court.co.uk

Y0u might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal