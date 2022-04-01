How has the pandemic changed rural healthcare in the north-east? Aberdeen University wants to find out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
How has the pandemic changed rural healthcare in the north-east? Aberdeen University wants to find out

By James Masson
April 1, 2022, 11:17 am Updated: April 1, 2022, 11:53 am
University to study how NHS Grampian has coped with Covid-19 pandemic
Scientists from the Aberdeen University are looking for people who live in the rural NHS Grampian area to give their views on accessing and receiving healthcare.

The team of researchers from the institute of applied health sciences is looking at how healthcare was delivered in rural areas before the pandemic and want to find out how it has affected these communities.

Dr Andrew Maclaren from the health services research unit, who is leading the project, explains: “Rural areas face multiple challenges when it comes to accessing healthcare.

“Dispersed populations, difficulties in the recruitment and retention of medical professionals, problems with internet connectivity, and longer distances to health centres are a few of the unique issues that remote healthcare providers face.

“With this project we hope to hear from individuals who face these challenges so we can improve services in the future.”

NHS Grampian recently said it was near breaking point as Covid cases hit a record high. 

A study has found 90% of NHS Grampian staff are stressed and 81% feel their wellbeing is worse than pre-pandemic.

This will all have an effect on the quality of healthcare at NHS Grampian. Last October Aberdeen A&E had the longest wait time on record. 

An important study for improving health care

Dr Maclaren said: “The pandemic meant lots of changes were made in the way healthcare appointments were provided and we want to explore the public’s perspectives on accessing and receiving healthcare in rural areas across Grampian pre and post-pandemic.

“For example, we want to hear about the issues that healthcare providers should be aware of, what are the problems in accessing healthcare in rural places, and of course, how the pandemic has changed access to healthcare.”

The NHS Grampian funded project is driven by the Scottish Government’s pledge to provide appropriate healthcare provision for people in remote and rural areas.

Dr Maclaren added: “We hope that by gathering these insights from the people that use the services, the service delivery will be improved and any disparities between the health of those who live in urban and rural communities can be addressed.”

Individuals can comment on the online blog on this link. If you are interested in being interviewed, or would like more information, contact Dr Andrew Maclaren at andrew.maclaren@abdn.ac.uk.

