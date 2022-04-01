Hydrogen double-decker buses to return to Aberdeen two months after suffering ‘mechanical problems’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Hydrogen double-decker buses to return to Aberdeen two months after suffering ‘mechanical problems’

By Lottie Hood
April 1, 2022, 2:31 pm Updated: April 1, 2022, 7:25 pm
Aberdeen's world-first hydrogen double-decker buses were pulled from service in February. Picture by Abermedia / Michal Wachucik.
Aberdeen’s fleet of hydrogen-powered double-decker buses are estimated to return in April – more than two months after they were pulled from service.

The fleet suffered “mechanical problems” only a year after they were first launched.

At first, it was expected that the buses would return to the road after just a short period. Now it appears the recovery time will be closer to two months.

It was during routine checks in February that an engineer found an issue with the mounting bracket at the rear of a Hydroliner.

The whole fleet had to be pulled from service so the part could be upgraded and replaced on each bus.

Glasgow buses to continue to be used to fill gap

Low emission buses from Glasgow have been relocated, mainly along the number 19 route connecting Peterculter to Tillydrone, during this time to try and minimise any disruption caused.

A spokesman from First Bus said: “We are waiting on further instruction from Wright Bus who are currently carrying out repairs.

“We will continue to reallocate low emission Euro VI buses from our Glasgow fleet to minimise the impact of this temporary vehicle withdrawal. We don’t anticipate any problems for customers planning a journey on our services.”

The hydroliners were the first of their kind in the world and have saved more than 1,500 tonnes of C02. Supplied by Aberdeen Council.

Ian Gillott, parts and service group director at manufacturers Wrightbus, said: “All 15 Hydroliners will be ready to re-enter service during April.

“We’d like to thank First Bus and Aberdeen City Council for their patience while the necessary repairs have been carried out.”

The cost of each 60-seater vehicle is around £500,000. They form part of a £8.3 million city council project funded also by the European Union and Scottish Government.

Each vehicle is estimated to save around 80 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year as the exhausts only emit water. Aberdeen also makes its own hydrogen to fuel the buses using electricity made from wind power.

