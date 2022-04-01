WATCH: Kind-hearted Kaycee, 9, celebrates first hair cut in two years by donating 18-inch locks to Little Princess Trust

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
WATCH: Kind-hearted Kaycee, 9, celebrates first hair cut in two years by donating 18-inch locks to Little Princess Trust

By Lottie Hood
April 1, 2022, 5:48 pm Updated: April 1, 2022, 5:50 pm

A nine-year-old girl from Aberdeen has raised over £1,000 in just 20 days by cutting her extremely long hair – her first hair cut in two years.

Kaycee Mae Wells has never had more than an inch and half cut off her hair before but on Friday she said goodbye to a massive 18 inches of her gorgeous locks.

The youngster is giving her hair to the Little Princess Trust as well as the £1,120 that she raised. She and her mum are hoping that it will give a child or young person the chance to have a real hair wig.

Kaycee who enjoys chatting with friends, playing her games and playing football, said she had been looking forward to the big day.

Kaycee’s hair before it was cut. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

She said: “I think I’ve been wanting my hair cut for two years and my mum’s said ‘Wait till you’re eight, wait till you’re nine.’ And then she said, ‘Ok since you keep asking we’ll get it cut.’

“I really wanted to get my hair cut but I thought instead of just cutting my hair cut for myself, why not do it for a good reason.”

‘I want someone else to have hair again’

Kaycee’s hair is getting donated to the Little Princess Trust, which provides real hair wigs to sick children and young people who have lost their own.

She added: “I’ve had my hair for nine years, I’ve been growing it for my whole life and I just thought someone who doesn’t have hair would get to know how it feels to have hair again.”

Before getting it cut, Kaycee could almost sit on her hair and her mum said it took around up to 50 minutes to blow dry.

Nine-year-old Kaycee Mae Wells with her mum Pauline Wells and grandma Norma Lynch. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Pauline Wells, Kaycee’s mum, said she finally gave in and let Kaycee cut her long hair: “I said ok if you want your hair cut we’ll do it for a reason.

“If I could have put it off another year I would have. But she’s been asking for two years.”

It was then that Mrs Wells, 50, showed Kaycee the Little Princess Trust and explained what they did.

She added: “I said rather than your hair getting cut and wrapped up and put in the bin then it could make a child or a couple of children very happy to have a wig made of real hair if they don’t have any. She thought it was amazing that she could actually do that.”

Phenomenal support

They thought to also try and raise some money for the charity, aiming for a couple of hundred pounds, and were blown away by the response.

Mrs Wells said: “I mean the sponsorship has been absolutely phenomenal. Everybody has been amazing in sponsoring. Kaycee would like to thank everyone for their kind sponsorship because without it she wouldn’t have gotten the amount she has.”

Hairdresser Michelle has known Kaycee since she was a baby. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

They ended up having to print out more sponsor forms and said friends and family had been very encouraging. Kaycee’s older brother even promised to donate £10 for every inch that Kaycee was having cut off – not realising there was 17 of them.

Mrs Wells said she was looking forward to it but that it will be a day of mixed emotions: “I’m going to be nervous and emotional. I keep saying I’m going to walk past Kaycee at the school gates. I’m not going to recognise her when I’m picking her up.”

Hoping to inspire others

Norma Lynch, Kaycee’s grandma, said she could not be more proud: “She’s very, very caring for a nine-year-old and she’s got a very soft and kind nature.

“I’ll be crying but I just think it’s a wonderful thing that she’s doing and I’m just so, so proud.”

When Kaycee first told her what she wanted to do, Mrs Lynch said that she would probably cry.

Kaycee got her hair cut for Little Princess Trust at The Hair Room on Holburn St in Aberdeen. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Kaycee then said to her: “Oh but grandma you don’t cry. When you think about the children who are left without any hair and that have had treatment, especially the girls because their hair means such a lot.”

Mrs Lynch said: “I thought it was absolutely amazing for her, a nine-year-old, for thinking that kind of way because there’s not many who think like that at that age.”

The hair cut took place in The Hair Room on Holburn Street in Aberdeen. The money raised will be donated to the Little Princess Trust.

