Drugs haul worth nearly £6,000 seized in Bedford Road raid in Aberdeen

Three people have been charged in connection with drug offences following an operation in Aberdeen.

Police executed a warrant on a property in the Bedford Road area on Thursday, March 31, and have arrested two men, aged 29 and 27, and one woman, aged 41.

A quantity of crack cocaine and heroin was seized with a street value of around £5,900.

They are due to appear in Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday.

Detective Constable Karen Maxwell said: “We have taken drugs off the street during this operation and have arrested three individuals.

“Taking drugs off the street is a priority for Police Scotland and we will ensure Aberdeen remains a hostile environment for anyone looking to engage in criminality.

“Anybody with any information or concerns about drugs within their community should contact police via 101 where we can then investigate.”