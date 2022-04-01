Drugs haul worth nearly £6,000 seized in Bedford Road raid in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Drugs haul worth nearly £6,000 seized in Bedford Road raid in Aberdeen

By Vanessa Walker
April 1, 2022, 4:21 pm Updated: April 1, 2022, 5:32 pm
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Three people have been charged in connection with drug offences following an operation in Aberdeen.

Police executed a warrant on a property in the Bedford Road area on Thursday, March 31, and have arrested two men, aged 29 and 27, and one woman, aged 41.

A quantity of crack cocaine and heroin was seized with a street value of around £5,900.

They are due to appear in Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday.

Detective Constable Karen Maxwell said: “We have taken drugs off the street during this operation and have arrested three individuals.

“Taking drugs off the street is a priority for Police Scotland and we will ensure Aberdeen remains a hostile environment for anyone looking to engage in criminality.

“Anybody with any information or concerns about drugs within their community should contact police via 101 where we can then investigate.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]