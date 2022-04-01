Boots store on Union Street in Aberdeen to close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Boots store on Union Street in Aberdeen to close

By Lauren Taylor
April 1, 2022, 5:22 pm Updated: April 1, 2022, 5:31 pm
Boots on Union Street. Photo: Lauren Taylor/DCT Media
Boots on Union Street. Photo: Lauren Taylor/DCT Media

Popular health and beauty retailer Boots will be closing its store on Union Street.

The Boots pharmacy near the Trinity Centre is closing permanently on April 9.

Signs have been placed in the window to tell shoppers about the upcoming closure.

A sign about the closure has been placed in the window. Photo: Lauren Taylor/DCT Media

Shoppers will now need to use the Boots stores in Bon Accord or Union Square shopping centres.

The closure is the latest blow for the city centre, with the Bank of Scotland announcing plans to shut their branch at 201 Union Street last month.

Boots has been contacted for comment on the planned closure.

