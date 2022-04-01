Boots store on Union Street in Aberdeen to close

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Popular health and beauty retailer Boots will be closing its store on Union Street.

The Boots pharmacy near the Trinity Centre is closing permanently on April 9.

Signs have been placed in the window to tell shoppers about the upcoming closure.

Shoppers will now need to use the Boots stores in Bon Accord or Union Square shopping centres.

The closure is the latest blow for the city centre, with the Bank of Scotland announcing plans to shut their branch at 201 Union Street last month.

Boots has been contacted for comment on the planned closure.