Aberdonian visits Buckingham Palace to share what he can serve up for The Big Jubilee Lunch

By Lottie Hood
April 2, 2022, 2:24 pm Updated: April 2, 2022, 2:53 pm
Big Jubilee Lunch
George Bellamy (fifth from left) joined Mel Giedroyc and other organisers from previous The Big Lunch events at Buckingham Palace to make plans for this year's Big Jubilee Lunch. Supplied by we are material.

George Bellamy, the founder of Cultivate Aberdeen, attended an event at Buckingham Palace to start making plans for the Royal Jubilee celebrations.

It was an event attended by nine other seasoned organisers from all over the UK alongside broadcaster Mel Giedroyc.

Those at the event discussed plans and tips on planning The Big Jubilee Lunch in June.

This year, Her Majesty, the Queen has made the UK’s annual The Big Lunch event an official part of her platinum celebrations.

The annual event brings neighbours and communities together every year to share food and fun. The project aims to bring people together to curb isolation and create a better-connected community.

A fun-filled event in preparation for The Big Jubilee Lunch.

Mr Bellamy who hails from Aberdeen founded the Cultivate Aberdeen community garden project in 2018.

Aiming to create more connected communities, it provides food-growing and sustainable practice education across Aberdeen.

Asked to share tips on The Big Lunch events he has helped to organise in the past, Mr Bellamy said it was very exciting.

He said: “It’s a little bit surreal to be here, to be honest, but it’s been amazing meeting people from right across the UK. Everyone is amazing and inspirational.

“There has been lots of smiles and lots of laughter and that’s what the lunch is all about.  I am really looking forward to The Big Jubilee Lunch in June now. It will be the first proper get together we’ve had in ages.”

Mr Bellamy shared ideas with the other organisers at Buckingham Palace. They discussed how the fun event can help people connect and bring communities together through sharing food.

George Bellamy and Mel Giedroyc at the special event in Buckingham Palace Gardens. Supplied by we are material.

Actress, broadcaster and comedian, Mel Giedroyc kicked off the celebrations in Buckingham Palace Gardens.

She said she had received some “top tips” from the event: “It’s been a joy to share this special moment with these inspiring people here in the Buckingham Palace Gardens.

“The Big Jubilee Lunch is something that everyone can be part of, it’s about having fun and making connections – and I think we are all ready for a good old knees-up!

“Anyone anywhere can be part of The Big Jubilee Lunch, whether that’s a cuppa on your doorstep, a BBQ in your back yard or a full-blown street party – it’s easy to take part.”

Over 12 million Britons plan to mark 70 years of service by the Queen, with Big Jubilee Lunch street parties from June 2-5. For more information and to keep up-to-date, visit the website here.

