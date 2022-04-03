GALLERY: Gleaming vintage motors fly through north-east for premier Flying Scotsman endurance rally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

GALLERY: Gleaming vintage motors fly through north-east for premier Flying Scotsman endurance rally

By Lottie Hood
April 3, 2022, 4:34 pm Updated: April 3, 2022, 5:07 pm

A spectacular selection of gleaming vintage cars have swept through Aberdeenshire and the Highlands on their way to finish a three-day endurance rally.

Running for its 12th year, the Flying Scotsman classic car event is on its final leg of its three-day race.

The rally is designed exclusively for vintage motorcars and this year started in Northumberland. Motorists stopped in St Andrews overnight before travelling through the Cairngorms to Aviemore on day two.

Sunday’s final leg includes a much less direct route to Gleneagles Hotel where motorists can enjoy post-event celebrations.

Nick Reeves, deputy clerk of the Flying Scotsman course, said: “We’ve done an awful lot of preparation for this event which seems to have gone on forever, but we are now at the point where we’re ready to go which will be a relief.

“We have a bumper entry of 94 cars which is great, and we have something for everybody.

“We’ve got some lovely open roads, scenic routes alongside rivers, particularly going over the top of Cairn O’ Mount there are going to be some stunning views, no matter what the weather is, so I think everyone’s really going to enjoy themselves.”

The motorists appeared in good spirits as they journeyed over Cairn O’Mount. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Malcom Dunderdale and Anita Wickens said that before the rally, they had done very few miles in their 1936 Ford Coupe, 3800. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Mr Reeves said the array of motors this year was “impressive”. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Many people made sure to take photos of the grand event. Picture by Kath Flannery.
The last leg of the journey consisted of beautiful Aberdeenshire views. Picture by Kath Flannery.
This year the 94 drivers taking part experienced a myriad of weather – a mix of sunshine, snow and hailstones. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Drivers of all levels of experience are encouraged to take part in the annual rally. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Picture by Kath Flannery.
Picture by Kath Flannery.
Picture by Kath Flannery.
Picture by Kath Flannery.
Picture by Kath Flannery.
Picture by Kath Flannery.
Picture by Kath Flannery.
Picture by Kath Flannery.
Picture by Kath Flannery.
Picture by Kath Flannery.

