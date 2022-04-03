GALLERY: Gleaming vintage motors fly through north-east for premier Flying Scotsman endurance rally

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A spectacular selection of gleaming vintage cars have swept through Aberdeenshire and the Highlands on their way to finish a three-day endurance rally.

Running for its 12th year, the Flying Scotsman classic car event is on its final leg of its three-day race.

The rally is designed exclusively for vintage motorcars and this year started in Northumberland. Motorists stopped in St Andrews overnight before travelling through the Cairngorms to Aviemore on day two.

Sunday’s final leg includes a much less direct route to Gleneagles Hotel where motorists can enjoy post-event celebrations.

Nick Reeves, deputy clerk of the Flying Scotsman course, said: “We’ve done an awful lot of preparation for this event which seems to have gone on forever, but we are now at the point where we’re ready to go which will be a relief.

“We have a bumper entry of 94 cars which is great, and we have something for everybody.

“We’ve got some lovely open roads, scenic routes alongside rivers, particularly going over the top of Cairn O’ Mount there are going to be some stunning views, no matter what the weather is, so I think everyone’s really going to enjoy themselves.”