Grampian Hospitals Art Trust launches campaign to support wellbeing of people in hospital

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Grampian Hospitals Art Trust (Ghat) has launched a new campaign aimed at helping improve the well-being of people in hospitals across the north-east.

Ghat is attempting to raise £30,000 this year to continue providing and expanding its support services.

The charity provides access to quality arts experiences for patients receiving treatment at an NHS Grampian hospital or associated healthcare facility.

The campaign, known as Art At The Heart, will raise awareness for the charity, and much-needed funds, after a challenging time over the last two years for third sector organisations.

As well as encouraging people to donate directly to the cause, the new campaign will raise the profile of the Supporters of Grampian Hospitals Art Trust initiative.

This scheme comprises various levels of support from a friend, ambassador and patron to allow individuals and local businesses to show their support for services through donations.

Grampian Hospital Arts Trust aims to raise £30,000 to expand their services.

One of these services is called the Artroom, a patient-based art programme run in Grampian hospitals by Ghat’s specially-trained artists.

The aim is to help those who are bed-bound and suffering from ill-health by providing activities that improve their quality of life and wellbeing.

Sally Thomson, director of Grampian Hospital Arts Trust, said: “Everyone at Ghat is driven by a passion for creativity and its ability to significantly improve the wellbeing and mental health of people experiencing challenging times in their lives.

“Our work helps patients feel cared for, staff feel valued and visitors feel comforted. For example, being in a well-designed space or being surrounded by pieces of art helps with people’s emotional well-being and their ability to cope with medical appointments.

“It’s no secret that the NHS has been under immense pressure of late, and it’s only by working with our partners that we can continue to help the people of the north-east now and in the future.”

The campaign also features Healing Environment, which uses design to create sympathetic hospital environments helping people feel more welcome and less anxious when coming to NHS Grampian hospitals.

Professor Caroline Hiscox, NHS Grampian chief executive, said: “We are incredibly fortunate to have GHAT working alongside us.

“The artwork they curate and the practical sessions they are able to offer to patients and staff alike make a huge difference. They provide both physical and mental spaces for reflection which aids recovery and supports overall wellbeing.”