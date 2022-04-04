Further snow warning issued across north and north-east

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents in the north and north-east are being told to prepare for snow this week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow across parts of Grampian, Moray and the Highlands.

The warning comes into effect at 4pm on Tuesday with the possibility of disruption until 11am on Wednesday.

Sleet and rain is forecast along the east coast with snow more likely to fall further inland.

Temperatures in some locations, including Braemar and Aviemore, are expected to drop below 0C on Wednesday.

⚠️❄️The @metoffice has issued a YELLOW weather warning for #snow which covers parts of northern #Scotland. The warning will be in force from 4pm tomorrow until 11am on Wednesday! Our teams work round the clock to ensure routes remain safe – please #TakeCare if out. pic.twitter.com/vbPlEJKEWH — BEAR NE Trunk Roads (@NETrunkRoads) April 4, 2022

Forecasters have said there is potential for up to four inches of snow on higher ground and two inches on lower ground.

The weather could cause delays to travel, with passengers told there is a “small chance” rail and air services could be cancelled.

Meanwhile, rural communities have been warned that power cuts may occur and mobile phone coverage may also be impacted.

Bear Scotland will have teams working to keep routes as safe as possible, but motorists are being urged to remain cautious when on the roads.