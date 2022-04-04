Further snow warning issued across north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Further snow warning issued across north and north-east

By Ellie Milne
April 4, 2022, 10:53 am Updated: April 4, 2022, 11:59 am
A yellow weather warning for snow has been issued across the north and north-east
A yellow weather warning for snow has been issued across the north and north-east

Residents in the north and north-east are being told to prepare for snow this week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow across parts of Grampian, Moray and the Highlands.

The warning comes into effect at 4pm on Tuesday with the possibility of disruption until 11am on Wednesday.

Sleet and rain is forecast along the east coast with snow more likely to fall further inland.

Temperatures in some locations, including Braemar and Aviemore, are expected to drop below 0C on Wednesday.

Forecasters have said there is potential for up to four inches of snow on higher ground and two inches on lower ground.

The weather could cause delays to travel, with passengers told there is a “small chance” rail and air services could be cancelled.

Meanwhile, rural communities have been warned that power cuts may occur and mobile phone coverage may also be impacted.

Bear Scotland will have teams working to keep routes as safe as possible, but motorists are being urged to remain cautious when on the roads.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]