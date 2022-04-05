The Birds vs The Bard: Aberdeen’s Robert Burns statue gets scrubbed up after gull poo bombardment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The Birds vs The Bard: Aberdeen’s Robert Burns statue gets scrubbed up after gull poo bombardment

By Ben Hendry
April 5, 2022, 5:00 pm
Before and after images reveal the glow-up of Robert Burns. Supplied by Mhorvan Park
Before and after images reveal the glow-up of Robert Burns. Supplied by Mhorvan Park

There’s nothing wee, cowran or tim’rous about the beasties that roam Aberdeen’s skies, though they do strike a “panic in the breastie” of residents from time to time.

And work is now underway to undo years of damage the city’s trouble-making gull population has inflicted on one of Scotland’s literary legends.

The statue of Robert Burns, the Ayrshire poet revered by generations worldwide, has been showered in something other than respect by the winged menaces.

Bard hair day? Robert Burns seen here drizzled in guano in 2019

For years, they have been splattering the Ploughman Poet with an aerial bombardment of guano – the technical name for bird droppings.

Now the bespattered Burns, perched atop a pedestal on Union Terrace, has been surrounded by scaffolding as clean-up work takes place.

Robert Burns statue will be back to its resplendent best within days

The glow-up is part of Aberdeen City Council’s major revamp of Union Terrace Gardens.

And a local authority spokeswoman confirmed that the Bard should be back to his best soon.

She said: “The cleaning process is ongoing and is expected to be complete this week – weather dependant.

“Upon completion, the scaffold will be taken down.”

The Robert Burns statue is in the midst of being cleaned up. Picture by Chris Sumner

Rabbie enthusiasts’ mixed welcome

The statue was unveiled in 1892, a huge crowd gathering beneath the plinth for the occasion.

It was made a B-listed structure in 1967, and has been a gathering place for fans of the Auld Lang Syne scribe.

The effort to spruce it up has been welcomed, albeit begrudgingly, by the Aberdeen Burns Club.

This image from Aberdeen City Libraries shows the crowds gathered at the unveiling of the Robert Burns statue at the end of the 19th century.

Secretary John Mackay explained that it’s not the droppings they are in a flap about.

Their gripe is with the pavilion erected behind the monument as part of the £28 million revamp of the park.

He said: “Our main concern is the building of that concrete monstrosity behind the statue, obscuring a fantastic view we used to have on postcards and tourist brochures.

“That has depreciated the quality of the statue’s surroundings.”

See the difference in the views here:

The Robert Burns statue before the Union Terrace Gardens revamp began
Now, the bronze likeness of the Scottish legend is stood before a glass pavilion.

Mr Mackay added: “The population of gulls in Aberdeen are not very particular about where they leave their… residue.

“And it’s inevitable that every 10 years or so these bronze statues should get a spruce up.”

Robert Burns is looking better today. Picture by Chris Sumner

The two-storey Burns Pavilion is one of three installed around the Victorian sunken garden.

They will be used as cafes, restaurants and other cultural spaces when the gates reopen later this month.

City centre spokeswoman Marie Boulton said the pavilions “make a fantastic addition to Union Terrace Gardens”.

The statue spring clean is part of the major Union Terrace Gardens restoration. Picture by Chris Sumner

William Wallace spotted getting a clean too

As the massive revamp of the city centre space nears completion, Robert Burns isn’t the only Scottish luminary being tidied up.

Yards away, a statue of William Wallace was spotted being steam-cleaned as snow fell across the city this morning.

Robert Burns statue is not gulls’ only target

This isn’t the first time the city’s pesky gull population has turned against one of its cultural landmarks.

In November, we revealed how the feathered philistines were making a mess of Aberdeen Art Gallery.

The council was forced to erect protective scaffolding around “the jewel in the city’s crown” to deter the bothersome birds.

Why are there so few statues of women in Aberdeen?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]