Vandals strike at historic Ellon Castle Gardens – again

Volunteers who run and maintain Ellon Castle Gardens have been left “frustrated” after vandals struck – again.

A shed used by volunteers to shelter and collect entry fees while the gardens are open was broken into on Monday, with its contents either damaged or destroyed.

Police are investigating the incident, which is believed to have happened between 2pm and 4.30pm.

Ellon Castle Gardens have been repeatedly targeted by vandals over the past year despite volunteers’ best efforts to restore them to their former glory.

Damage to the shed

Ellon Castle dates back to the 15th century, and the gardens contain a unique collection of ancient English yews thought to be at least 500 years old.

The windows of the shed have been broken and have since been covered by police.

Pictures of the shed also show damage to the door and lock, suggesting it may have been forced open. Some of the contents of the shed, including stationery and first aid kits, were also thrown onto the ground.

Alison Craigon, chairwoman of the Ellon Castle Gardens Trust, said the vandalism is “disappointing”.

“Everyone is quite frustrated that it’s happening regularly,” she said.

“It’s disappointing that everyone’s efforts are being treated like that. We have huge support from the majority, it’s just a few that come in and cause damage.

“The time it takes to repair everything diverts our efforts from other projects we could be working on.”

Despite the damage, the gardens will open as usual this weekend.

Appeal for witnesses

Police are appealing to anyone who may have information about the vandalism to come forward.

PC Stephanie Ward, from Ellon Police Station, said: “Our inquiries regarding the vandalism are in the early stages and currently ongoing.

“A shed has been damaged and various items contained within were damaged or destroyed. The Castle Gardens is a well-maintained historic site which is enjoyed by the local community”.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting reference PS-20220404-2180 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.