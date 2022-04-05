Vandals strike at historic Ellon Castle Gardens – again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Vandals strike at historic Ellon Castle Gardens – again

By Lauren Robertson
April 5, 2022, 1:12 pm Updated: April 5, 2022, 2:42 pm
Damage to the shed at Ellon Castle Gardens. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Volunteers who run and maintain Ellon Castle Gardens have been left “frustrated” after vandals struck – again.

A shed used by volunteers to shelter and collect entry fees while the gardens are open was broken into on Monday, with its contents either damaged or destroyed.

Police are investigating the incident, which is believed to have happened between 2pm and 4.30pm.

Ellon Castle Gardens have been repeatedly targeted by vandals over the past year despite volunteers’ best efforts to restore them to their former glory.

Damage to the shed

Ellon Castle dates back to the 15th century, and the gardens contain a unique collection of ancient English yews thought to be at least 500 years old.

The windows of the shed have been broken and have since been covered by police.

Pictures of the shed also show damage to the door and lock, suggesting it may have been forced open. Some of the contents of the shed, including stationery and first aid kits, were also thrown onto the ground.

Alison Craigon, chairwoman of the Ellon Castle Gardens Trust, said the vandalism is “disappointing”.

Damage to the door of the shed. Picture by Wullie Marr.

“Everyone is quite frustrated that it’s happening regularly,” she said.

“It’s disappointing that everyone’s efforts are being treated like that. We have huge support from the majority, it’s just a few that come in and cause damage.

“The time it takes to repair everything diverts our efforts from other projects we could be working on.”

Despite the damage, the gardens will open as usual this weekend.

Appeal for witnesses

Police are appealing to anyone who may have information about the vandalism to come forward.

PC Stephanie Ward, from Ellon Police Station, said: “Our inquiries regarding the vandalism are in the early stages and currently ongoing.

“A shed has been damaged and various items contained within were damaged or destroyed. The Castle Gardens is a well-maintained historic site which is enjoyed by the local community”.

Ellon Castle Gardens. Picture by Kath Flannery.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting reference PS-20220404-2180 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

