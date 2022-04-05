Easter holiday fun cancelled as snow arrives

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Several outdoor events organised from the Easter break have been cancelled due to snowfall across parts of the north and north-east.

Children across Aberdeen were perhaps hoping for good weather during their annual Easter holidays, however, the weather has taken a turn, with snowfall blanketing most of the region.

The extreme weather has resulted in several outdoor activities organised by Aberdeen City Council for their annual Easter of Play programme having to cancel.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice for most of the north-east, stretching across Grampian, Moray and parts of the Highlands.

The yellow warning will be in place until 10pm.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning updated ⚠️ Snow across northern parts of Scotland Tuesday 0600 – 2200 ❄️ Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/As5GMGQF8A — Met Office (@metoffice) April 5, 2022

Today’s activities that have been cancelled include scavenger hunts in Seaton Park and Central Park in Dyce and Westburn Park.

Also cancelled are the Science Fun activities that were to take place at Duthie Park and Allan Park throughout the day.

In addition to several cancelled events, ferries sailing from Aberdeen to Orkney and Shetland are under review for April 6.

Northlink Ferries warn there could be potential service disruption due to adverse weather conditions.

Aberdeen City Council has also redeployed their team of gritters to make sure primary roads across the city are safe for motorists.

To keep updated on how the weather could affect travel, check Traffic Scotland.