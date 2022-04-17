A city with a view: Where is the best place to appreciate Aberdeen’s iconic skyline?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh. The Necropolis in Glasgow. The Wallace Monument in Stirling. Dundee Law in the City of Discovery.

Most of Scotland’s cities have a vantage point – whether natural or not – where it’s possible to look across the skyline and pick out the landmarks that make it so distinctive.

But what about Aberdeen?

The Greyhope Bay Centre opened last weekend with the promise of one of the best views in the Granite City. Not just of the buildings and streets themselves, but also out to the harbour mouth where dolphins can regularly be spotted.

But the city’s relatively flat topography does not exactly lend itself to commanding viewpoints.

Many locals will know a secret spot where the trees and buildings part enough to reveal some granite splendour: Marischal College, the Town House or the Citadel.

Other places might provide an opportunity to check out Pittodrie Stadium, King’s College or the sunrise over the North Sea.

The P&J is always looking for your views, but this time we mean it literally – where is your favourite spot for surveying Aberdeen, and what makes it so great?

Here are a few of our top views…

Torry Battery

Best for: Views over the harbour, Footdee and the beach

Home of the new Greyhope Bay Centre, most of Aberdeen’s most famous buildings are visible from Torry Battery, with the Town House clock tower, Marischal College and the harbour control easily locatable.

It is close enough to the city’s centre that you will be able to pick out those different parts without too much difficulty.

And best of all, you can look over the beautiful village of Footdee with its 200-year-old fishing terraces and the former Harbour Master’s Station at the Roundhouse.

If you’re lucky, you might get to watch a pod or two of dolphins mucking around in the water below as well.

Kincorth Hill

Best for: Views of the city south of the Dee

Kincorth Hill is an excellent choice for views over the entire city and is a surprisingly easy climb.

It is, however, quite far south of the city centre – meaning you can end up squinting to make out most of the famous granite spires.

The picture above was presumably taken with quite a substantial lens.

But if you’re looking for the best vantage point to capture the full, sprawling extent of Aberdeen, this nature reserve may be your best option.

Broad Hill

Best for: Views over to Marischal College, Pittodrie Stadium, the beach and sea

Broad Hill is perfectly located beside the beach to provide panoramic views over some of the most attractive areas in Aberdeen.

You can see right across the green spaces that run alongside the beach, and when facing south-west you can enjoy the Town House clock tower, Aberdeen Arts Centre and the gothic spires of Marischal College.

Then when you turn to face north…

…it’s Pittodrie Stadium’s Richard Donald Stand, with the new statue of Sir Alex Ferguson only just visible in front. Beyond the pitch is the university’s instantly recognisable Sir Duncan Rice Library.

The roof of the Art Gallery

Best for: Views down Belmont Street and over Union Terrace Gardens

When Aberdeen Art Gallery reopened in late 2019, the city’s residents were thrilled to have new access to the unique view from the venue’s roof – for about four months, before it was forced to close again for the coronavirus lockdown.

But now it’s free to enjoy once again, and our fingers are crossed that it’s for good.

From this vantage point, you can look down the full length of Belmont Street with its wonderful bars, cafes and cinema, or get a glance at Union Terrace Gardens. Though it’s fair to say that particular view isn’t as pleasing to the eye as normal.

Due to work on the planters, the west terrace that allows you to take in HMT and Rosemount Viaduct is closed.

Marischal Square balcony

Best for: Views west over the spires of St Nicholas, St Mary’s and Triple Kirks, and south towards the Dee

If you follow any P&J or Evening Express reporters on social media, you might be familiar with this view – on the regular occasions when the sunset lights up the sky over the city spectacularly, we have a habit of rushing to the window and taking a picture to share.

You would struggle to find someone on the fifth floor of Marischal Square who is vaguely tired of the scenery outside, even several years after adopting it as our HQ.

And the balcony facing east on the opposite side of the building also offers a rare treat: a close-up view of the second-largest granite building in the world, Marischal College, from roof level.

What are your favourite Aberdeen views? Let us know by e-mailing cityandshire@ajl.co.uk