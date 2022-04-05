Talent runs in family for granddaughter of Aberdeen ‘rock legend’ preparing to step onto stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Talent runs in family for granddaughter of Aberdeen ‘rock legend’ preparing to step onto stage

By Joanna Bremner
April 5, 2022, 1:21 pm Updated: April 5, 2022, 2:15 pm
Picture shows: Rock legend, Eileen Pike (centre) is set to musically direct the Student Show Spring Concert this Wednesday alongside son Craig (right) and granddaughter, Hannah Jarret (left). Students of Aberdeen Student Show behind piano.
Rock legend, Eileen Pike (centre) is set to musically direct the Student Show Spring Concert this Wednesday alongside son Craig (right) and granddaughter, Hannah Jarret (left).

Rockstar grandmother, Eileen Pike, has always been a source of inspiration for her granddaughter and Aberdeen Student Show cast member, Hannah Jarret.

But now they will join together onstage for the student show’s spring concert.

The 81-year-old recently competed in the BBC Two series Rock Till We Drop, performing alongside Martin Kemp’s band onstage at the Isle of Wight Festival.

Eileen Pike in Rock Till We Drop.
Eileen amazed audiences and viewers at home and Hannah is equally impressed by her grandmother.

She said: “My whole family have always loved to entertain others – and my grandma is usually the star of the show.

“Grandma’s passion for music and entertaining others has never left her, and as the TV programme showed, she has absolutely no intention of bowing out yet.”

Talent runs in the family

Hannah comes from a long line of talented entertainers, including mum, Laura Pike, and uncle and aunt, Craig Pike and Sophie Hamilton-Pike.

Now the family are fundraising together for the student show through the spring concert.

Hannah said: “The spring concert has been a rehearsal highlight for student show casts for many years.

“It’s an opportunity to entertain older audiences, while raising some money for the charities we support.”

This year, the concert will be directed by Eileen and her son Craig.

There will be baked goods and a raffle – and of course the music itself.

Eileen Pike in Rock Till We Drop.
The students will perform songs from days-gone-by to raise money for their upcoming show, Dirty Danestone, in HMT later this month.

“I’m so looking forward to taking to the stage with my grandma and uncle Craig, as both – alongside my mum – have really inspired my love for performing and in particular, Aberdeen Student Show,” added Hannah.

“It was wonderful to be part of this cast as we celebrated the 100th anniversary last year and I’m looking forward to continuing to carry the family torch.”

Eileen is delighted to see Hannah continuing the family’s musical legacy.

She said: “The Aberdeen Student Show has long been a highlight of the year for me, and it’s always extra special when someone in the family is involved.

“We can’t wait to see Hannah up on stage, and will be there in the audience cheering her, and all her student show cast mates along.”

The Student Show Spring Concert is at 2pm on Wednesday, April 6 at St Mark’s Church. Tickets are £5 and can be purchased at the door.

Tickets are now on sale for Dirty Danestone which will run at His Majesty’s Theatre from April 20 – 23. Tickets can be bought from Aberdeen Box Office and are priced at £20 – £30.

Come On Eileen: Aberdeen’s Eileen Pike to compete in BBC Two’s Rock Till We Drop

