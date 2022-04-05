Talent runs in family for granddaughter of Aberdeen ‘rock legend’ preparing to step onto stage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rockstar grandmother, Eileen Pike, has always been a source of inspiration for her granddaughter and Aberdeen Student Show cast member, Hannah Jarret.

But now they will join together onstage for the student show’s spring concert.

The 81-year-old recently competed in the BBC Two series Rock Till We Drop, performing alongside Martin Kemp’s band onstage at the Isle of Wight Festival.

Eileen amazed audiences and viewers at home and Hannah is equally impressed by her grandmother.

She said: “My whole family have always loved to entertain others – and my grandma is usually the star of the show.

“Grandma’s passion for music and entertaining others has never left her, and as the TV programme showed, she has absolutely no intention of bowing out yet.”

Talent runs in the family

Hannah comes from a long line of talented entertainers, including mum, Laura Pike, and uncle and aunt, Craig Pike and Sophie Hamilton-Pike.

Now the family are fundraising together for the student show through the spring concert.

Hannah said: “The spring concert has been a rehearsal highlight for student show casts for many years.

“It’s an opportunity to entertain older audiences, while raising some money for the charities we support.”

This year, the concert will be directed by Eileen and her son Craig.

There will be baked goods and a raffle – and of course the music itself.

The students will perform songs from days-gone-by to raise money for their upcoming show, Dirty Danestone, in HMT later this month.

“I’m so looking forward to taking to the stage with my grandma and uncle Craig, as both – alongside my mum – have really inspired my love for performing and in particular, Aberdeen Student Show,” added Hannah.

“It was wonderful to be part of this cast as we celebrated the 100th anniversary last year and I’m looking forward to continuing to carry the family torch.”

Eileen is delighted to see Hannah continuing the family’s musical legacy.

She said: “The Aberdeen Student Show has long been a highlight of the year for me, and it’s always extra special when someone in the family is involved.

“We can’t wait to see Hannah up on stage, and will be there in the audience cheering her, and all her student show cast mates along.”

The Student Show Spring Concert is at 2pm on Wednesday, April 6 at St Mark’s Church. Tickets are £5 and can be purchased at the door.

Tickets are now on sale for Dirty Danestone which will run at His Majesty’s Theatre from April 20 – 23. Tickets can be bought from Aberdeen Box Office and are priced at £20 – £30.