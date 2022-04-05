Missing Gloucestershire teen may have travelled to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Missing Gloucestershire teen may have travelled to Aberdeen

By Ross Hempseed
April 5, 2022, 3:34 pm Updated: April 5, 2022, 3:41 pm
Police report that missing teen, Elijah may have journeyed to Aberdeen in the past few weeks.
A teenager missing from Gloucestershire could be in the north-east, police believe.

Elijah has been missing from Tuffley since February and it is believed he could be in Scotland.

Police have released a photograph of the 17-year-old, but not his full name, due to concerns about his vulnerability.

Elijah is believed to have travelled to Scotland in mid-March, and may now be in Aberdeen or the wider Aberdeenshire area.

He leftan address in Tuffley on February 14, saying he was going to stay with a family member, but he did not arrive.

Since then he has had limited contact with people.

He is described as being mixed race, 6ft 1ins, of a broad build and has short afro hair which is shorter on the sides and longer on top.

If you have any information on Elijah’s whereabouts you should call Gloucestershire Constabulary on 101 and quote incident 473 of 14 February.

