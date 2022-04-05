Missing Gloucestershire teen may have travelled to Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenager missing from Gloucestershire could be in the north-east, police believe.

Elijah has been missing from Tuffley since February and it is believed he could be in Scotland.

Police have released a photograph of the 17-year-old, but not his full name, due to concerns about his vulnerability.

Elijah is believed to have travelled to Scotland in mid-March, and may now be in Aberdeen or the wider Aberdeenshire area.

He leftan address in Tuffley on February 14, saying he was going to stay with a family member, but he did not arrive.

Since then he has had limited contact with people.

He is described as being mixed race, 6ft 1ins, of a broad build and has short afro hair which is shorter on the sides and longer on top.

If you have any information on Elijah’s whereabouts you should call Gloucestershire Constabulary on 101 and quote incident 473 of 14 February.

