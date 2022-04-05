Man in hospital after falling from roof in Fraserburgh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 48-year-old man has been taken to hospital after falling from a roof in Fraserburgh.

Police responded to reports of the incident on Cross Street at about 6.30am today.

The man involved was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the incident. His condition is currently unknown.

A spokesman from police confirmed: “We were called around 6.30am on Tuesday April 5 to a report of a man falling from a roof on Cross Street, Fraserburgh.

“A 48-year-old man has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.”