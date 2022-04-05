Emmerdale stars to join Charlie House fundraising dinner in Ellon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Emmerdale stars to join Charlie House fundraising dinner in Ellon

By Lauren Taylor
April 5, 2022, 3:48 pm Updated: April 5, 2022, 4:31 pm
The New Inn Hotel at Ellon. Picture by Kenny Elrick
The New Inn Hotel at Ellon. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Stars of Emmerdale are heading to the north-east next month for a “one-off” fundraiser in aid of Charlie House.

The Backstage Dinner, organised by Ellon Rotary Club, will be held in the New Inn Hotel in Ellon.

On the night, guests will be able to catch up with the soap stars and find out the exclusive storyline gossip and behind-the-scenes news.

Mr Chittell has played the role of Eric Pollard since 1986 and is looking forward to supporting Charlie House. Supplied by George Walker Event Management.

Chris Chittell, the ITV soap’s longest-serving cast member who plays Eric Pollard, will be attending the event alongside Laurence Robb who plays Mackenzie Boyd.

Mr Robb will be giving a live musical performance on the night for guests too.

Laurence Robb is “delighted” to be giving a live musical performance at the event. Supplied by George Walker Event Management.

The ITV soap’s senior production manager, Nader Mabadi, will also be attending the Backstage Dinner.

Mr Chittell – who is no stranger to the area, previously attending events like the Emmerdale Extravaganza, said: “The north-east of Scotland has become my second home, so I was delighted when Ellon Rotary asked if I would attend their event.

“Over the last few years much has happened behind the scenes and Emmerdale and I look forward to sharing it with everyone and raising much needed funds for Charlie House.”

Charlie House Big Build appeal

The money raised will go towards the charity’s Big Build Appeal, a campaign which has been launched to raise £8 million for the Charlie House Specialist Support Centre.

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising, said they are “delighted” to be nominated by Ellon Rotary as the beneficiary of the Emmerdale event.

She said: “Our dream has always been to build a dedicated support centre in Aberdeen so that families don’t need to travel over a hundred miles to get the specialist support they need.

“The funds raised from the event will go towards our Big Build appeal and help us to progress towards the important goal.

“We are incredibly grateful to have the continued support of Ellon Rotary and other local groups – thank you for helping us to be there when families need us most.”

The Emmerdale Backstage Dinner will be held on May 7 and tickets are available by emailing ellonrotaryevents@btinternet.com

