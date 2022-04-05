Emmerdale stars to join Charlie House fundraising dinner in Ellon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stars of Emmerdale are heading to the north-east next month for a “one-off” fundraiser in aid of Charlie House.

The Backstage Dinner, organised by Ellon Rotary Club, will be held in the New Inn Hotel in Ellon.

On the night, guests will be able to catch up with the soap stars and find out the exclusive storyline gossip and behind-the-scenes news.

Chris Chittell, the ITV soap’s longest-serving cast member who plays Eric Pollard, will be attending the event alongside Laurence Robb who plays Mackenzie Boyd.

Mr Robb will be giving a live musical performance on the night for guests too.

The ITV soap’s senior production manager, Nader Mabadi, will also be attending the Backstage Dinner.

Mr Chittell – who is no stranger to the area, previously attending events like the Emmerdale Extravaganza, said: “The north-east of Scotland has become my second home, so I was delighted when Ellon Rotary asked if I would attend their event.

“Over the last few years much has happened behind the scenes and Emmerdale and I look forward to sharing it with everyone and raising much needed funds for Charlie House.”

Charlie House Big Build appeal

The money raised will go towards the charity’s Big Build Appeal, a campaign which has been launched to raise £8 million for the Charlie House Specialist Support Centre.

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising, said they are “delighted” to be nominated by Ellon Rotary as the beneficiary of the Emmerdale event.

She said: “Our dream has always been to build a dedicated support centre in Aberdeen so that families don’t need to travel over a hundred miles to get the specialist support they need.

“The funds raised from the event will go towards our Big Build appeal and help us to progress towards the important goal.

“We are incredibly grateful to have the continued support of Ellon Rotary and other local groups – thank you for helping us to be there when families need us most.”

The Emmerdale Backstage Dinner will be held on May 7 and tickets are available by emailing ellonrotaryevents@btinternet.com