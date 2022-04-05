IN PICTURES: North-east residents share their images of a white start to Easter holidays

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

While the start of April often signals the beginning of the warmer months leading into spring and summer, snowfall throughout Tuesday has blanketed Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

The Met Office warned of snowfall, issuing a yellow weather warning across the north and north-east for April 5.

When residents woke on Tuesday, many were greeted with scenes that wouldn’t look out of place at Christmas rather than Easter.

Many residents showed that it wasn’t all bad and that their children and pets were enjoying playing in the snow.

Here’s a look at some of the best pictures from our readers from across the north-east:

To keep updated with the latest weather visit the Met Office website.