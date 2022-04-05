IN PICTURES: North-east residents share their images of a white start to Easter holidays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

IN PICTURES: North-east residents share their images of a white start to Easter holidays

By Ross Hempseed
April 5, 2022, 3:20 pm Updated: April 5, 2022, 3:52 pm

While the start of April often signals the beginning of the warmer months leading into spring and summer, snowfall throughout Tuesday has blanketed Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

The Met Office warned of snowfall, issuing a yellow weather warning across the north and north-east for April 5.

When residents woke on Tuesday, many were greeted with scenes that wouldn’t look out of place at Christmas rather than Easter.

Many residents showed that it wasn’t all bad and that their children and pets were enjoying playing in the snow.

Here’s a look at some of the best pictures from our readers from across the north-east:

Dyce, Aberdeen. Supplied by Lorraine Finlayson.
Muir of Fowlis, Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Rachael Peachey
Whitecairns, Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Debbie Lochrie.
Insch, Gairoch. Supplied by Alison Findlay
Garlogie, Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Jackie Wright.
West end of Aberdeen. Supplied by Ross Staffin
Bedford Road, Aberdeen. Supplied by Tiff Moir.
Banchory, Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Faith Webster.
Maud, Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Laura Lindsey
City Centre, Aberdeen. Supplied by Lisa Gray.
Mia enjoys the snow in Hilton. Supplied by Marina Donald.
Westhill, Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Nicky Gilmour.
Dogs in Kemnay, Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Alison McPherson
Two dogs enjoy the snow in Kintore, Aberdeenshire, Supplied by Yvonne Leiper.
Foggieton Forest, Aberdeen. Supplied by Jane Ritchie.
Kinmuck, Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Louise McWilliam.
Dexson, 8, in Aberdeen. Supplied by Samantha Dukes.
City Centre, Aberdeen. Supplied by Jilly McIntyre
Pippas first time playing in the snow in Garthdee. Supplied by Samantha Dukes.
Kildrummy Castle grounds. Supplied by Peter Mack.
Cornhill area of Aberdeen. Supplied by Jacqui Smith.
Kingswells, Aberdeen. Supplied by Liz Strachan.
Glass, near Huntly. Supplied by Gary Mortimer.
Aberchirder near Huntly. Supplied by Kirsty Wales.

To keep updated with the latest weather visit the Met Office website.

 

 

