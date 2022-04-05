IN PICTURES: North-east residents share their images of a white start to Easter holidays By Ross Hempseed April 5, 2022, 3:20 pm Updated: April 5, 2022, 3:52 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up While the start of April often signals the beginning of the warmer months leading into spring and summer, snowfall throughout Tuesday has blanketed Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray. The Met Office warned of snowfall, issuing a yellow weather warning across the north and north-east for April 5. When residents woke on Tuesday, many were greeted with scenes that wouldn’t look out of place at Christmas rather than Easter. Many residents showed that it wasn’t all bad and that their children and pets were enjoying playing in the snow. Here’s a look at some of the best pictures from our readers from across the north-east: Dyce, Aberdeen. Supplied by Lorraine Finlayson. Muir of Fowlis, Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Rachael Peachey Whitecairns, Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Debbie Lochrie. Insch, Gairoch. Supplied by Alison Findlay Garlogie, Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Jackie Wright. West end of Aberdeen. Supplied by Ross Staffin Bedford Road, Aberdeen. Supplied by Tiff Moir. Banchory, Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Faith Webster. Maud, Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Laura Lindsey City Centre, Aberdeen. Supplied by Lisa Gray. Mia enjoys the snow in Hilton. Supplied by Marina Donald. Westhill, Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Nicky Gilmour. Dogs in Kemnay, Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Alison McPherson Two dogs enjoy the snow in Kintore, Aberdeenshire, Supplied by Yvonne Leiper. Foggieton Forest, Aberdeen. Supplied by Jane Ritchie. Kinmuck, Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Louise McWilliam. Dexson, 8, in Aberdeen. Supplied by Samantha Dukes. City Centre, Aberdeen. Supplied by Jilly McIntyre Pippas first time playing in the snow in Garthdee. Supplied by Samantha Dukes. Kildrummy Castle grounds. Supplied by Peter Mack. Cornhill area of Aberdeen. Supplied by Jacqui Smith. Kingswells, Aberdeen. Supplied by Liz Strachan. Glass, near Huntly. Supplied by Gary Mortimer. Aberchirder near Huntly. Supplied by Kirsty Wales. To keep updated with the latest weather visit the Met Office website. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Easter holiday fun cancelled as snow arrives Met Office updates weather warning as heavy snow starts falling across Scotland Further snow warning issued across north and north-east White start to Easter holidays? Snow risk across Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands