Exclusive: Greens pledge St Fittick’s Park nature reserve to halt future development

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Under-threat St Fittick’s Park in Aberdeen could be protected as a nature reserve – as the energy industry eyes it up for new business park.

The Scottish Greens have pledged to halt future development of Torry’s last accessible green space, if their first ever city councillors are elected in May.

A local nature reserve was introduced in Scotstown Moor in Bridge of Don in 1994 as the site of special scientific interest was threatened by nearby construction.

Now, if the Greens have a say in how the council is run, a similar project could be introduced in Torry.

Greens pledge St Fittick’s Park nature reserve

It comes as the Scottish Government considers a new Aberdeen local development plan (LDP), earmarking both St Fittick’s Park and Doonie’s Rare Breeds Farm for development.

Aberdeen City Council approved the proposed LDP in March 2020, as plans for a new energy transition zone (ETZ) business park were being drawn up.

Instead of those sites, the Greens are pushing for existing industrial land in nearby Altens to be used.

Scottish business tsars behind ETZ Ltd claim the business park, aimed at keeping the north-east at the heart of the energy industry as the world looks for low carbon solutions, will support 2,500 jobs by 2030.

The Torry park is being proposed for the multi-million-pound development due to its close proximity to the newly expanded harbour.

But local opposition has been fierce, with campaigners banding together in an effort to save the accessible green space, home to award-winning wetlands.

Esme Houston, the 20-year-old looking to claim a seat for the Scottish Greens in Torry and Ferryhill, hailed their efforts to take community ownership of the park.

She told us: “We cannot trade away our green spaces in the name of ‘protecting’ the environment. The people of Torry have made it clear repeatedly that they want to protect St Fittick’s Park. I believe this is one of the ways we can do this.

“St Fittick’s is a vital asset to Torry and our city as a whole.

“Our proposal for the creation of a local nature reserve will be done in full consultation with the community. If I’m elected, their voices will not be ignored.”

St Fittick’s Park nature reserve could be part of Scottish trend

It’s an idea coming back into fashion in Scotland, as plans were revealed earlier this year for 22 new nature reserves across Glasgow.

The Scottish Greens are fielding 13 candidates – one in each Aberdeen ward – for the May election, as they look to gain a first seat on the city council.

George Street and Harbour and Torry and Ferryhill are expected to be key wards in that chase.

Torry, in the south of the city, is one of the most deprived parts of Aberdeen – and health professionals, including the local GPs, have warned the ETZ would make that worse.

Someone living there can expect to live 13 years fewer than those living in better-off parts of Aberdeen, such as the West End.

In an open letter, 22 signatories including senior GPs, nurses, psychiatrists and a leading paediatrician from across the city, warned it would “permanently undermine” the battle against a “plague” of health challenges faced by people living in Torry.

“The only gap (in Torry’s ongoing industrialisation) is St Fittick’s Park: it is the last remaining green space aside from the Balnagask golf course that is easily accessible to the population of Torry,” the doctors added.

ETZ ‘fully committed’ to maintaining public green space in St Fittick’s Park

ETZ Ltd chief executive Maggie McGinlay previously told The P&J the firm was “fully committed” to keeping public green space.

However, Torry residents and campaigners want the fate of the park to remain within their control – not only if they see off the ETZ plans, but from future development too.

The prospect of community ownership is being explored as a way of doing that.

Greens ‘won’t stand in way’ of St Fittick’s Park community ownership bid

Green candidate Ms Houston said that would be a “great idea” but revealed concerns about how much the purchase and maintenance of the park might cost.

She added: “If the community believes strongly that this is the route they wish to take, we won’t stand in their way.

“However, time is running out to save Torry’s last remaining green space and we believe we can push for protection, through the creation of a local nature reserve, from day one after these elections.”