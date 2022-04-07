Exclusive: Greens pledge St Fittick’s Park nature reserve to halt future development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Exclusive: Greens pledge St Fittick’s Park nature reserve to halt future development

By Alastair Gossip
April 7, 2022, 6:00 am
The Scottish Greens are pledging to make St Fittick's Park a local nature reserve, if elected to Aberdeen City Council next month. Esme Houston is the party's candidate for Torry and Ferryhill ward. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.
The Scottish Greens are pledging to make St Fittick's Park a local nature reserve, if elected to Aberdeen City Council next month. Esme Houston is the party's candidate for Torry and Ferryhill ward. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.

Under-threat St Fittick’s Park in Aberdeen could be protected as a nature reserve – as the energy industry eyes it up for new business park.

The Scottish Greens have pledged to halt future development of Torry’s last accessible green space, if their first ever city councillors are elected in May.

A local nature reserve was introduced in Scotstown Moor in Bridge of Don in 1994 as the site of special scientific interest was threatened by nearby construction.

Now, if the Greens have a say in how the council is run, a similar project could be introduced in Torry.

Greens pledge St Fittick’s Park nature reserve

It comes as the Scottish Government considers a new Aberdeen local development plan (LDP), earmarking both St Fittick’s Park and Doonie’s Rare Breeds Farm for development.

Aberdeen City Council approved the proposed LDP in March 2020, as plans for a new energy transition zone (ETZ) business park were being drawn up.

Instead of those sites, the Greens are pushing for existing industrial land in nearby Altens to be used.

Scottish business tsars behind ETZ Ltd claim the business park, aimed at keeping the north-east at the heart of the energy industry as the world looks for low carbon solutions, will support 2,500 jobs by 2030.

St Fittick's Park is central to the Scottish Greens' first city council election pledge. Drone picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
St Fittick’s Park is central to the Scottish Greens’ first city council election pledge. Drone picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.

The Torry park is being proposed for the multi-million-pound development due to its close proximity to the newly expanded harbour.

But local opposition has been fierce, with campaigners banding together in an effort to save the accessible green space, home to award-winning wetlands.

Esme Houston, the 20-year-old looking to claim a seat for the Scottish Greens in Torry and Ferryhill, hailed their efforts to take community ownership of the park.

She told us: “We cannot trade away our green spaces in the name of ‘protecting’ the environment. The people of Torry have made it clear repeatedly that they want to protect St Fittick’s Park. I believe this is one of the ways we can do this.

“St Fittick’s is a vital asset to Torry and our city as a whole.

“Our proposal for the creation of a local nature reserve will be done in full consultation with the community. If I’m elected, their voices will not be ignored.”

St Fittick’s Park nature reserve could be part of Scottish trend

It’s an idea coming back into fashion in Scotland, as plans were revealed earlier this year for 22 new nature reserves across Glasgow.

The Scottish Greens are fielding 13 candidates – one in each Aberdeen ward – for the May election, as they look to gain a first seat on the city council.

George Street and Harbour and Torry and Ferryhill are expected to be key wards in that chase.

The Scottish Greens candidates standing in Aberdeen in May.
The Scottish Greens candidates standing in Aberdeen in May.

Torry, in the south of the city, is one of the most deprived parts of Aberdeen – and health professionals, including the local GPs, have warned the ETZ would make that worse.

Someone living there can expect to live 13 years fewer than those living in better-off parts of Aberdeen, such as the West End.

In an open letter, 22 signatories including senior GPs, nurses, psychiatrists and a leading paediatrician from across the city, warned it would “permanently undermine” the battle against a “plague” of health challenges faced by people living in Torry.

“The only gap (in Torry’s ongoing industrialisation) is St Fittick’s Park: it is the last remaining green space aside from the Balnagask golf course that is easily accessible to the population of Torry,” the doctors added.

ETZ ‘fully committed’ to maintaining public green space in St Fittick’s Park

ETZ Ltd chief executive Maggie McGinlay previously told The P&J the firm was “fully committed” to keeping public green space.

However, Torry residents and campaigners want the fate of the park to remain within their control – not only if they see off the ETZ plans, but from future development too.

The prospect of community ownership is being explored as a way of doing that.

Greens ‘won’t stand in way’ of St Fittick’s Park community ownership bid

Green candidate Ms Houston said that would be a “great idea” but revealed concerns about how much the purchase and maintenance of the park might cost.

The Scottish Greens are pledging to make St Fittick's Park a local nature reserve, if elected to Aberdeen City Council next month. Esme Houston is the party's candidate for Torry and Ferryhill ward. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.
The Scottish Greens are pledging to make St Fittick’s Park a local nature reserve, if elected to Aberdeen City Council next month. Esme Houston is the party’s candidate for Torry and Ferryhill ward. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.

She added: “If the community believes strongly that this is the route they wish to take, we won’t stand in their way.

“However, time is running out to save Torry’s last remaining green space and we believe we can push for protection, through the creation of a local nature reserve, from day one after these elections.”

More on north-east council elections

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]