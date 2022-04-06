Tour of Britain: Glenshee confirmed as summit finish for Aberdeen stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Tour of Britain: Glenshee confirmed as summit finish for Aberdeen stage

By Lauren Taylor
April 6, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 6, 2022, 8:36 am
Cyclists taking on Cairn O' Mount during last year's final stage. Ian Rutherford/PA Wire.
Details of this year’s Tour of Britain cycle race have been revealed, with the route featuring a “first-ever” hill-top finish at an Aberdeenshire ski centre.

The Aberdeen to Glenshee Ski Centre route will be the most northerly departure to date in the history of the prestigious race.

Aberdeen will become the third Scottish city to host the start of the race when the world class cyclists take to the roads on September 4.

Map of the first stage of the Tour of Britain.

The Old Military Road climb from Auchallater to Glenshee measures 5.6 miles long, with the final three miles averaging a climb of 4.8%.

It is an entirely new route compared to last year’s finale from Stonehaven to Aberdeen – which was the farthest north the peloton race had ventured.

Crowds lined the streets in Stonehaven and along the notorious Cairn O’Mount climb as 120 cyclists sprinted along scenic Aberdeenshire roads.

Thousands turned out at Aberdeen Beach to watch Wout van Aert sprint across the finish line.

The final leg of the race pumped more than £1 million into the north-east economy, with many spectators travelling to Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to watch the world’s best cyclists.

Tour of Britain stages revealed

The second stage will take place in the Borders, starting in Hawick and finishing in Duns. The endurance race will then move to England for the remaining six stages.

All eight routes of the Tour of Britain have been revealed.

Mike Bennett, Tour of Britain race director, said this year’s race features a number of different routes.

He said: “As promised when we unveiled the Tour of Britain’s host regions in February, this year’s race features a number of surprises, none more so than hill-top finishes to start and end the eight days of world-class competition.

“Creating a route that encourages aggressive racing and brave tactics from day one will enhance the reputation of the race, leave the one million-plus spectators watching on in person for free with long-lasting memories, showcase the stunning beauty of our host venues, and repeatedly entertain a worldwide audience.”

The UK’s top cycle race will be broadcasted live at every stage while spectators can watch all the action from the roadside for free.

Race day hospitality packages can be bought online.

