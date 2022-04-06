Tour of Britain: Glenshee confirmed as summit finish for Aberdeen stage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Details of this year’s Tour of Britain cycle race have been revealed, with the route featuring a “first-ever” hill-top finish at an Aberdeenshire ski centre.

The Aberdeen to Glenshee Ski Centre route will be the most northerly departure to date in the history of the prestigious race.

Aberdeen will become the third Scottish city to host the start of the race when the world class cyclists take to the roads on September 4.

The Old Military Road climb from Auchallater to Glenshee measures 5.6 miles long, with the final three miles averaging a climb of 4.8%.

It is an entirely new route compared to last year’s finale from Stonehaven to Aberdeen – which was the farthest north the peloton race had ventured.

Crowds lined the streets in Stonehaven and along the notorious Cairn O’Mount climb as 120 cyclists sprinted along scenic Aberdeenshire roads.

Thousands turned out at Aberdeen Beach to watch Wout van Aert sprint across the finish line.

The final leg of the race pumped more than £1 million into the north-east economy, with many spectators travelling to Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to watch the world’s best cyclists.

Tour of Britain stages revealed

The second stage will take place in the Borders, starting in Hawick and finishing in Duns. The endurance race will then move to England for the remaining six stages.

Mike Bennett, Tour of Britain race director, said this year’s race features a number of different routes.

He said: “As promised when we unveiled the Tour of Britain’s host regions in February, this year’s race features a number of surprises, none more so than hill-top finishes to start and end the eight days of world-class competition.

“Creating a route that encourages aggressive racing and brave tactics from day one will enhance the reputation of the race, leave the one million-plus spectators watching on in person for free with long-lasting memories, showcase the stunning beauty of our host venues, and repeatedly entertain a worldwide audience.”

The UK’s top cycle race will be broadcasted live at every stage while spectators can watch all the action from the roadside for free.

Race day hospitality packages can be bought online.