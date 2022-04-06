Ellon twins, 7, make ‘phenomenal contribution’ to charity supporting women and children fleeing Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ellon twins, 7, make ‘phenomenal contribution’ to charity supporting women and children fleeing Ukraine

By Louise Glen
April 6, 2022, 9:08 am Updated: April 6, 2022, 1:08 pm
Lily and Lucy Christie from Ellon made up more than 100 care packages for Ukraine refugees.
Two schoolgirls have raised £1,790 for charity Stella’s Voice to make up 100 care packages for child refugees.

Seven-year-old twins Lily and Lucy Christie sold cakes and sweets to support the Peterhead-based charity, which is working to help woman and children fleeing the atrocities of war in Ukraine at its Moldova-based centre.

Originally the girls set themselves a challenge of making up 40 care packages, but thanks to their community they raised £1,790 which has allowed Stella’s Voice to buy items such as toasters, kettles, toiletries, underwear, dried food and children’s entertainment.

They also helped collect and sort the care packages.

Proud mum Sarah Christie said it had been “heartwarming” to see the support from people in Ellon, adding: “It’s been such a lovely journey and we have loved helping Stella’s Voice.

“Prior to the war in Ukraine, Stella’s Voice had three refugee centres in Moldova which are used on a regular basis to house refugees.

“However since the war broke out, they are struggling to cope with the sheer number of refugees fleeing Ukraine.

“They are seeing 200–300 people per day through their centres and many if not all people are arriving with absolutely nothing.

“Once I scrape the girls off the ceiling they will make a wee thank you video.”

Mark Morgan, the European director of Stella’s Voice, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to seven-year-old twins Lucy, Lily, and their mum Sarah for their fantastic donation to our Ukraine Appeal.

100 care packages heading to Moldova

“Lily and Lucy set themselves a challenge of making up 40 care packages however with the support of the Ellon community they raised £1,790 which was used to purchase toasters, kettles, slow cookers, baby essentials, toiletries, underwear, dried food, tinned food, juice, children’s entertainment, kitchen essentials and First Aid Consumables.

“In addition to this they collected, sorted, and labelled 100 care packages, 100 crates of items, bags and bags of blankets, bedding, towels, clothing, baby essentials and many more items.

“A phenomenal contribution that will help so many who have fled Ukraine.”

“Thank you once again to Stuart Willox Transport who transported all these items from the girls home in Ellon to our warehouse in Peterhead.”

