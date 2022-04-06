Ellon twins, 7, make ‘phenomenal contribution’ to charity supporting women and children fleeing Ukraine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two schoolgirls have raised £1,790 for charity Stella’s Voice to make up 100 care packages for child refugees.

Seven-year-old twins Lily and Lucy Christie sold cakes and sweets to support the Peterhead-based charity, which is working to help woman and children fleeing the atrocities of war in Ukraine at its Moldova-based centre.

Originally the girls set themselves a challenge of making up 40 care packages, but thanks to their community they raised £1,790 which has allowed Stella’s Voice to buy items such as toasters, kettles, toiletries, underwear, dried food and children’s entertainment.

They also helped collect and sort the care packages.

Proud mum Sarah Christie said it had been “heartwarming” to see the support from people in Ellon, adding: “It’s been such a lovely journey and we have loved helping Stella’s Voice.

“Prior to the war in Ukraine, Stella’s Voice had three refugee centres in Moldova which are used on a regular basis to house refugees.

“However since the war broke out, they are struggling to cope with the sheer number of refugees fleeing Ukraine.

“They are seeing 200–300 people per day through their centres and many if not all people are arriving with absolutely nothing.

“Once I scrape the girls off the ceiling they will make a wee thank you video.”

Mark Morgan, the European director of Stella’s Voice, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to seven-year-old twins Lucy, Lily, and their mum Sarah for their fantastic donation to our Ukraine Appeal.

100 care packages heading to Moldova

“Lily and Lucy set themselves a challenge of making up 40 care packages however with the support of the Ellon community they raised £1,790 which was used to purchase toasters, kettles, slow cookers, baby essentials, toiletries, underwear, dried food, tinned food, juice, children’s entertainment, kitchen essentials and First Aid Consumables.

“In addition to this they collected, sorted, and labelled 100 care packages, 100 crates of items, bags and bags of blankets, bedding, towels, clothing, baby essentials and many more items.

“A phenomenal contribution that will help so many who have fled Ukraine.”

“Thank you once again to Stuart Willox Transport who transported all these items from the girls home in Ellon to our warehouse in Peterhead.”