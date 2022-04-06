Chef killed in A90 crash given posthumous honour at Scottish Care Home Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Chef killed in A90 crash given posthumous honour at Scottish Care Home Awards

By Ross Hempseed
April 6, 2022, 9:53 am Updated: April 6, 2022, 1:18 pm
John Grover.
The talents of a north-east chef killed in a crash late last year have been recognised with a posthumous award.

John Grover was last year crowned the best care home chef in Scotland in recognition of the tasty meals he makes for residents of Barchester’s Fairview House in Danestone.

Staff and residents then nominated him for the nutrition and eating well category of the Scottish Care Home Awards, but he was tragically killed before he could be announced as the winner.

Last week, the 62-year-old’s partner Lilias Wright and her son Michael joined staff from Fairview House at the awards ceremony organised by Scottish Care.

Ms Wright collected the posthumous award, and said nothing gave Mr Grover more satisfaction than seeing residents enjoying their meals.

He died on December 16 last year after his car collided with a van on the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road at Tipperty.

Ms Wright said: “John absolutely loved his job, nothing gave him greater satisfaction than seeing the residents at Fairview House eating well and enjoying their food, he often talked about how motivating he found ensuring the residents had the tastiest and most nutritious meals possible.

John Grover was dedicated to ensuring the nutritional needs of Fairview Home residents were met

‘He truly deserved to win this award’

“As a family, we know how much it would have meant to him to win this award, and we’re so proud of him.”

Mr Grover, from New Pitsligo, joined Fairview House in March 2020, just before the pandemic began, and before that worked as a chef in the military for 24 years.

Residents and staff nominated Mr Grover for his caring and proactive approach to helping residents with special dietary requirements.

Divisional director for Barchester Healthcare Fiona Fagan said: “We couldn’t be prouder of John. He was the best of the best.

“He cared so much about putting together wonderful meals for our residents, he is much missed but we all learned a great deal from him and we are ensuring his legacy lives on at Fairview House.”

Donald Macaskill, chief executive of Scottish Care, added: “We were delighted to award John the nutrition and eating well award.

“He was always considerate of residents and their individual needs, showing a caring approach to creating different menus and meal experiences that were nutritional, diverse, and well-received. He truly deserved to win this award.”

