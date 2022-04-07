Most popular baby names in the north and north-east in 2021

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Most popular baby names in the north and north-east in 2021

By Lesley-Anne Kelly, Emma Morrice and Joely Santa Cruz
April 7, 2022, 9:48 am Updated: April 7, 2022, 1:12 pm
A picture of a graphic with the wording Baby Names 2021 beside letters and a baby's hand

The most popular baby names in Scotland have been revealed, with Jack and Olivia topping the list. But what about more locally? We’ve looked at the top baby names for Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands, Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles.

The annual list of baby names registered in Scotland is released by the National Records of Scotland.

Council area baby name statistics are only available for names that had three instances or more. Orkney Islands had no names used three or more times in 2021, and Shetland Islands didn’t have any girls’ names used three or more times.

Top Aberdeen baby names

The top name for boys in Aberdeen in 2021 was joint between James, Oliver and Jack while for girls it was Maya.

Other popular names included Theo and Noah for boys, and Evie and Olivia for girls.

In 2020,  the top names for boys were Daniel and Noah.

The same year, the top names for girls were Isla and Ava.

Top Aberdeenshire baby names

The top name for boys in Aberdeenshire in 2021 was Finlay, while for girls it was Emily.

Theo and Finn were also popular for boys, while Sophie and Eilidh were top picks for girls.

In 2020,  the top names for boys were Harris, Jack, James and Logan.

The same year, the top names for girls were Isla, Sophie and Olivia.

Top Moray baby names

The top name for boys in Moray in 2021 was joint between Noah and Finlay, while for girls it was tied between Ella and Freya.

Archie, Jack and Alfie were also popular for boys, while Emily and Olivia were top picks for girls.

In 2020,  the top names for boys were Archie and Noah.

The same year, the top names for girls were Ella, Grace and Isla.

A picture of a mother holding her smiling newborn son in hands

Top Highlands baby names

The top name for boys in the Highlands in 2021 was Logan, while for girls it was Isla.

Brodie, Charlie and Archie were also popular for boys, while Olivia and Freya were top picks for girls.

In 2020,  the top names for boys were Archie and Alfie.

The same year, the top names for girls were Emily, Isla and Ellie.

Top Shetland baby names

The top names for boys in Shetland in 2021 were joint between Magnus, Lewis, George and Harry, while no name for girls was given.

In 2020,  the top names for boys were Brodie, Theo and Tommy.

The same year, the top name for girls was Krissi.

Top Orkney baby names

There was no data made available for Orkney this year.
A picture of a sweet newborn baby sleeps with a toy hare on a white background.

 

Top Western Isles baby names

The top name for boys in the Western Isles in 2021 was tied between Alexander, Ryan, Oliver, Joel, William, Joseph and Matthew, while for girls it was Holly.

In 2020,  the top names for boys were Alexander, Lachlan and John.

The same year, the top name for girls was Freya.

 

