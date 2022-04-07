Most popular baby names in the north and north-east in 2021

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The most popular baby names in Scotland have been revealed, with Jack and Olivia topping the list. But what about more locally? We’ve looked at the top baby names for Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands, Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles.

The annual list of baby names registered in Scotland is released by the National Records of Scotland.

Council area baby name statistics are only available for names that had three instances or more. Orkney Islands had no names used three or more times in 2021, and Shetland Islands didn’t have any girls’ names used three or more times.

Top Aberdeen baby names

The top name for boys in Aberdeen in 2021 was joint between James, Oliver and Jack while for girls it was Maya.

Other popular names included Theo and Noah for boys, and Evie and Olivia for girls.

In 2020, the top names for boys were Daniel and Noah.

The same year, the top names for girls were Isla and Ava.

Top Aberdeenshire baby names

The top name for boys in Aberdeenshire in 2021 was Finlay, while for girls it was Emily.

Theo and Finn were also popular for boys, while Sophie and Eilidh were top picks for girls.

In 2020, the top names for boys were Harris, Jack, James and Logan.

The same year, the top names for girls were Isla, Sophie and Olivia.

Top Moray baby names

The top name for boys in Moray in 2021 was joint between Noah and Finlay, while for girls it was tied between Ella and Freya.

Archie, Jack and Alfie were also popular for boys, while Emily and Olivia were top picks for girls.

In 2020, the top names for boys were Archie and Noah.

The same year, the top names for girls were Ella, Grace and Isla.

Top Highlands baby names

The top name for boys in the Highlands in 2021 was Logan, while for girls it was Isla.

Brodie, Charlie and Archie were also popular for boys, while Olivia and Freya were top picks for girls.

In 2020, the top names for boys were Archie and Alfie.

The same year, the top names for girls were Emily, Isla and Ellie.

Top Shetland baby names

The top names for boys in Shetland in 2021 were joint between Magnus, Lewis, George and Harry, while no name for girls was given.

In 2020, the top names for boys were Brodie, Theo and Tommy.

The same year, the top name for girls was Krissi.

Top Orkney baby names

There was no data made available for Orkney this year.



Top Western Isles baby names

The top name for boys in the Western Isles in 2021 was tied between Alexander, Ryan, Oliver, Joel, William, Joseph and Matthew, while for girls it was Holly.

In 2020, the top names for boys were Alexander, Lachlan and John.

The same year, the top name for girls was Freya.

