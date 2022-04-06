Royal Deeside Motor Show: Petrolheads set to ‘pitch up’ for unique camping experience

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Motoring enthusiasts will get the chance to go on a “unique” camping venture in Deeside this summer, while relishing a weekend of car-themed festivities.

The Royal Deeside Motor Show, which gathered thousands of people at Kincardine Castle and Estate last year, is revving up for its return with a new addition to its showcase of vintage and modern vehicles.

As well as soaking in the breathtaking scenery, visitors will be treated to two evenings of top live music from the north-east and beyond and some off-grid camping experience.

Sponsored by Hillhead Caravan Park, the event will be held on July 2-3 in partnership with Mental Health Aberdeen and feature a limited number of pitches for caravans, motorhomes, campervans and tents.

A range of locally produced refreshments will also be on hand, while a vintage van street food village will offer a range of mouthwatering options including freshly cooked artisan pizza, croissants and crepes.

Fun-packed summer weekend at Royal Deeside Motor Show

The music festival will be hosted by River Dee Radio with sets from the likes of The Ruckus, Double Jack, the brand-new Arthur Coats Trio, Monza Express, and folk duo The Sorries.

Operations manager Adam Simpson at Etiom Events, which runs the event, said: “After conducting a survey among visitors at last year’s Royal Deeside Motor Show, it was clear that camping facilities were high on lots of people’s wish lists.

“It is really important to us that the camping is about much more than simply providing the space, so we are delighted that the music festival has also been created to entertain visitors.

“Many of us have missed listening to or performing live music and we are sure that this will be a popular addition to what is shaping up to be a busy, exciting and packed weekend.”

More information about the event and how to purchase tickets is available on the Royal Deeside Motor Show’s website.