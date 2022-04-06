Royal Deeside Motor Show: Petrolheads set to ‘pitch up’ for unique camping experience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Royal Deeside Motor Show: Petrolheads set to ‘pitch up’ for unique camping experience

By Denny Andonova
April 6, 2022, 12:59 pm Updated: April 6, 2022, 3:16 pm
For the first time, visitors to the Royal Deeside Motor Show will be able to make a weekend of it with off-grid camping experience and music festival. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media.

Motoring enthusiasts will get the chance to go on a “unique” camping venture in Deeside this summer, while relishing a weekend of car-themed festivities.

The Royal Deeside Motor Show, which gathered thousands of people at Kincardine Castle and Estate last year, is revving up for its return with a new addition to its showcase of vintage and modern vehicles.

As well as soaking in the breathtaking scenery, visitors will be treated to two evenings of top live music from the north-east and beyond and some off-grid camping experience.

Thousands of car enthusiasts flocked to Kincardine Castle and Estate last year for the Royal Deeside Motor Show. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media.

Sponsored by Hillhead Caravan Park, the event will be held on July 2-3 in partnership with Mental Health Aberdeen and feature a limited number of pitches for caravans, motorhomes, campervans and tents.

A range of locally produced refreshments will also be on hand, while a vintage van street food village will offer a range of mouthwatering options including freshly cooked artisan pizza, croissants and crepes.

Fun-packed summer weekend at Royal Deeside Motor Show

The music festival will be hosted by River Dee Radio with sets from the likes of The Ruckus, Double Jack, the brand-new Arthur Coats Trio, Monza Express, and folk duo The Sorries.

Operations manager Adam Simpson at Etiom Events, which runs the event, said: “After conducting a survey among visitors at last year’s Royal Deeside Motor Show, it was clear that camping facilities were high on lots of people’s wish lists.

Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media.

“It is really important to us that the camping is about much more than simply providing the space, so we are delighted that the music festival has also been created to entertain visitors.

“Many of us have missed listening to or performing live music and we are sure that this will be a popular addition to what is shaping up to be a busy, exciting and packed weekend.”

More information about the event and how to purchase tickets is available on the Royal Deeside Motor Show’s website.

