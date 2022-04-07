Minibus at Aberdeen charity Future Choices named in memory of much-loved former member Lilian Cundall after family donates £30k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Minibus at Aberdeen charity Future Choices named in memory of much-loved former member Lilian Cundall after family donates £30k

By Denny Andonova
April 7, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 7, 2022, 8:25 pm

Moving to the north-east after the unexpected death of her beloved husband was a challenging step for Lilian Cundall at first.

Still mourning the loss of her life-long partner Geffrey, she travelled hundreds of miles to start a new chapter in Aberdeen with her daughter and son-in-law.

But having spent her whole life in Liverpool, the cultural difference proved to be a difficult obstacle to overcome for the otherwise “bubbly and lively” Mrs Cundall.

Lilian Cundall and her husband Geffrey.

It all changed one winter Tuesday in 2018, when she first joined Aberdeen charity Future Choices for their weekly activities at Inchgarth Community Centre.

In the place “full of love and care”, Mrs Cundall found a home away from home with the volunteers, who always made her laugh and feel important and special.

Lilian had ‘the biggest smile and the warmest heart’

Now, more than two years after she died, her daughter and son-in-law, Sylvia and Del Ellbec, have decided to give back to the charity that supported her.

Mrs Ellbec said: “My mum was full of fun and would always light up the room with her positivity. She missed my dad terribly, but she made the best of every single situation that she was in and always put others first.

Lilian Cundall and her daughter Sylvia Ellbec.

“Future Choices gave her a sense of purpose. She was never made to feel disabled or inadequate – she was made to feel important and special.

“She put up her hand up for all of their activities – outings, lunches, animal visits – because of the camaraderie that she got from that whole charity.

“It just helped my mum settle into her new house, her new life, it developed her confidence and made her laugh. It was just delight – it made it feel like home.”

New minibus to help vulnerable people in isolation

Mrs Ellbec added that while the last two and a half years have been a journey to come into terms with her mother’s death, she knew the best way to honour her was to help the charity.

Mrs Cundall died unexpectedly in November 2019, aged 82.

Mrs Ellbec and her husband have now donated £30,000 to Future Choices for the purchase of a new minibus, which will help hundreds of vulnerable people get out and about on trips across the region.

Future Choices members with Sylvia and Del Ellbec at the unveiling of the new minibus Lilian.

The Tuesday activities have been a life-line for the charity’s disabled members for years – and Mrs Cundall’s favourite activity that helped her become “a new woman”.

However, the charity has been in desperate need of a new vehicle since 2019, as the old one was plagued by mounting technical problems, often causing it to break down.

‘I wish every day was a Tuesday’

The new minibus has been named after Mrs Cundall to commemorate her “selfless and giving” nature and continue her legacy of spreading love and positivity.

Mrs Ellbec added: “She died very unexpectedly and it was all a big shock, but the first thing we said was that one of her legacies was going to be a bus because that’s what she would have wanted.

Lilian used to enjoy all activities with Future Choices.

“The whole minibus scenario was a big part of her day – it was wonderful and she absolutely loved it.

“She would be at the reception of her home at 10am every single Tuesday to be picked up; and she always used to say ‘I wish every day was a Tuesday’. It was her favourite day.

“So we are absolutely delighted, because her name will live on and be seen all around Aberdeen where her heart was – with the place and the people that she loved.”

Lilian Cundall and her family celebrating her last birthday before she unexpectedly died in November 2019.

Future Choices chairman David Forbes paid tribute to the beloved former member Lilian Cundall and said: “Lilian had the biggest smile and the most warmest heart that filled our weekly Tuesday sessions.

“She was a very popular and much loved member of the group, and I would often share conversations with Lilian, where we would just sit down, joke and laugh together.

“This very generous donation of a bus means the world, more than words can describe and I cannot thank the family enough on behalf of Future Choices.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]