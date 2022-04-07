Minibus at Aberdeen charity Future Choices named in memory of much-loved former member Lilian Cundall after family donates £30k

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Moving to the north-east after the unexpected death of her beloved husband was a challenging step for Lilian Cundall at first.

Still mourning the loss of her life-long partner Geffrey, she travelled hundreds of miles to start a new chapter in Aberdeen with her daughter and son-in-law.

But having spent her whole life in Liverpool, the cultural difference proved to be a difficult obstacle to overcome for the otherwise “bubbly and lively” Mrs Cundall.

It all changed one winter Tuesday in 2018, when she first joined Aberdeen charity Future Choices for their weekly activities at Inchgarth Community Centre.

In the place “full of love and care”, Mrs Cundall found a home away from home with the volunteers, who always made her laugh and feel important and special.

Lilian had ‘the biggest smile and the warmest heart’

Now, more than two years after she died, her daughter and son-in-law, Sylvia and Del Ellbec, have decided to give back to the charity that supported her.

Mrs Ellbec said: “My mum was full of fun and would always light up the room with her positivity. She missed my dad terribly, but she made the best of every single situation that she was in and always put others first.

“Future Choices gave her a sense of purpose. She was never made to feel disabled or inadequate – she was made to feel important and special.

“She put up her hand up for all of their activities – outings, lunches, animal visits – because of the camaraderie that she got from that whole charity.

“It just helped my mum settle into her new house, her new life, it developed her confidence and made her laugh. It was just delight – it made it feel like home.”

New minibus to help vulnerable people in isolation

Mrs Ellbec added that while the last two and a half years have been a journey to come into terms with her mother’s death, she knew the best way to honour her was to help the charity.

Mrs Cundall died unexpectedly in November 2019, aged 82.

Mrs Ellbec and her husband have now donated £30,000 to Future Choices for the purchase of a new minibus, which will help hundreds of vulnerable people get out and about on trips across the region.

The Tuesday activities have been a life-line for the charity’s disabled members for years – and Mrs Cundall’s favourite activity that helped her become “a new woman”.

However, the charity has been in desperate need of a new vehicle since 2019, as the old one was plagued by mounting technical problems, often causing it to break down.

‘I wish every day was a Tuesday’

The new minibus has been named after Mrs Cundall to commemorate her “selfless and giving” nature and continue her legacy of spreading love and positivity.

Mrs Ellbec added: “She died very unexpectedly and it was all a big shock, but the first thing we said was that one of her legacies was going to be a bus because that’s what she would have wanted.

“The whole minibus scenario was a big part of her day – it was wonderful and she absolutely loved it.

“She would be at the reception of her home at 10am every single Tuesday to be picked up; and she always used to say ‘I wish every day was a Tuesday’. It was her favourite day.

“So we are absolutely delighted, because her name will live on and be seen all around Aberdeen where her heart was – with the place and the people that she loved.”

Future Choices chairman David Forbes paid tribute to the beloved former member Lilian Cundall and said: “Lilian had the biggest smile and the most warmest heart that filled our weekly Tuesday sessions.

“She was a very popular and much loved member of the group, and I would often share conversations with Lilian, where we would just sit down, joke and laugh together.

“This very generous donation of a bus means the world, more than words can describe and I cannot thank the family enough on behalf of Future Choices.”