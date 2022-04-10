Couple sold their home to make dream of opening new home and garden shop in Alford come true

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jackie and Alistair Robertson sold their home in the countryside to turn their dream into a reality.

The couple downsized from their small holding to a flat Alford to run TR Home and Garden from a former soft play centre.

Jackie tells us that going from running her second-hand furniture business from a garden shed to the relatively cavernous building was “daunting”.

But within hours of opening, customers from as far afield as Peterhead were descending on the store.

And she began to think they had made the right decision…

How did TR Home and Garden plans take shape?

Alistair was among hundreds left jobless when Inverurie Paper Mill closed in 2009, and put his green-fingered talents to use by starting his own gardening business.

Meanwhile, Jackie always enjoyed doing up old furniture as a hobby when her children were young.

The former social worker parlayed her passion into a career by taking on a small shop in Inverurie’s Keithhall Road in 2010.

Footfall began to dwindle after eight years, and she began operating from their home at Mains of Cushnie instead.

But all the while, the mum was dreaming of taking on a bigger space.

Then the former Tick Tock Play, on Watchmakers Lane in nearby Alford, went up for sale.

Jackie and Alistair spotted the perfect opportunity.

After getting the keys, they spent days taking down old slides and other play equipment.

Embarking on the new venture together, named after “The Robertsons”, required sacrifices though.

‘It was a big leap’

Jackie said: “This is a big leap from where we were, we have come really far.

“When I was upcycling in the shed at home, it was a luxury not to have a jacket on. And now we have all this space!

“It’s a huge building, so it’s definitely daunting, but it’s exciting.

“We sold our house and moved into a flat for this, so we have made a big life change.

“We really are putting our all into this.

“And people have already been so supportive, they say it’s just what Alford needs.”

Another fantastic new business opening in Alford today, enjoyed popping in to TR Home and Garden Really nice stuff inside, lovely little cafe too, and got to love the tortoises 🐢😀 Posted by Robbie Withey – Huntly Strathbogie and Howe of Alford on Saturday, 2 April 2022

What does TR Home and Garden sell?

On our visit, TR Home and Garen had a wide variety of items spread across the vast shop floor – everything from old church pews to stools made from tractor seats.

There’s a barometer on the wall, rocking chairs adorned with colourful cushions and rustic bookshelves line the building awaiting their next home.

And there’s space for local artists, crafters and even a chocolatier to sell their wares.

As if that weren’t enough, a pair of pet tortoises are proving an added incentive for youngsters to visit.

It comes at a time when people are increasingly aware of the environmental benefits of recycling furniture rather than sending it to the dump.

Jackie, who is from Fife but moved to the north-east as a teenager, picks up a lot of the merchandise from house clearances.

She said: “We like to call our furniture ‘pre-loved’, it has all been in someone else’s home… But I don’t buy anything that’s not good.

“We even encourage people to buy their own paint so they can tailor pieces to their tastes, but I also offer it on a commission basis.”

And what’s her tip for finding the most interesting treasures?

Jackie divulges: “The best stuff is always in the shed or the garage.

“People are surprised when I ask to look in there, but I have found some really great items tucked away in these places.”

Knock-on effect for Donside village

Located just a few yards away from the Grampian Transport Museum, Jackie believes the new shop could help form part of a day out in Alford.

“It’s really a little centre of activity,” she said.

“People are coming to Alford to visit us, but I point them in the direction of other shops nearby.”

What’s next for TR Home and Garden?

When we visited, customers were keen to share their excitement with Jackie – who offered everyone free tea and biscuits.

One woman, having browsed the selection, waved goodbye with a cheery “we’ll be back!”

She won’t be the only one, and with a new cafe opening soon along with a burgeoning social media following, it’s looking more and more likely the Robertsons’ gamble will pay off.

