Plans to expand Peterhead with 800 ‘much-needed’ homes

Plans to build a “sustainable new community” on the outskirts of Peterhead have taken a step forward.

Housebuilder Claymore Homes is hoping to build 800 homes, a new primary school and community facilities at South Ugie.

The site is also expected to feature space for a nature reserve, business opportunities and a potential future train station.

An application for planning permission in principle has been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council following a number of “positive” consultation events with stakeholders and local residents.

Development would create ‘much-needed’ homes

Architecture firm Halliday Fraser Munro said the development would create “much-needed housing and community facilities” and provide the town with a “sustainable long-term expansion benefiting future generations”.

The proposed development will include a mix of detached, semi-detached and terraced properties along with flats.

It is expected that 25% of the new homes would be affordable.

The architects said the blueprint includes an “excellent mix” of house types from bungalows up to large six-bed houses to “meet the needs of a wide range of people from the first-time buyer, families or those looking to downsize”.

Potential new shops, takeaways, offices and community facilities could feature in a neighbourhood centre due to be constructed in the middle of the site.

Site could host community orchard as well as future train station

Meanwhile, a traditional village green area is also planned for the heart of the development which will give residents space to meet up, play or exercise and could even host a community orchard.

Pedestrian links will be formed to allow future residents to easily access Peterhead town centre and the nearby Formartine and Buchan Way.

Locals would also be able to visit the proposed Southern Park that will be located to the south of the development site.

Early concept plans show the park will feature walking routes, play areas and seating for visitors to enjoy.

The planned nature reserve would have a number of paths allowing residents and visitors alike to explore the space with ease.

A South Ugie Village masterplan to build more than 1,000 homes on the site was initially formed in 2014 and later approved by members of the Buchan area committee in 2016.