Police hunt for driver of red Seat Ibiza following A950 ‘near miss’

By Ellie Milne
April 7, 2022, 7:11 am Updated: April 7, 2022, 8:45 am
Police are looking for drivers who were in the area at the time
Officers are appealing for witnesses after a “near miss” on the outskirts of Peterhead.

Police want to track down the driver of a red Seat Ibiza which narrowly avoided a crash on the A950 Longside to Peterhead road, near Parkhill Farm at Blackhills.

The dangerous driving incident happened at about 6.30pm on Wednesday, March 23.

Police are now calling for witnesses to come forward to help them trace the driver.

A spokesman said: “Were you driving in that area around the time, did you see the vehicle being driven dangerously or do you have dash-cam footage of the incident?”

Anyone with information is asked to attend their local police station or to call 101 quoting incident number 3202 of March 23.

