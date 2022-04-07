Quad bike thefts prompt warning to step up security in Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three quad bikes have been stolen from farms across the north-east this week.

Police are urging rural communities to secure their properties after the incidents, which happened in separate parts of Aberdeenshire.

On Tuesday, a quad was stolen from a farm near Mintlaw.

On Wednesday, two were taken from a farm near Fyvie.

All three bikes were recovered hidden nearby, and police believe the thieves had planned to move them elsewhere at a later date.

PC Mike Urquhart, crime reduction officer, said: “In both of these incidents the quads were stolen overnight and appear to have been moved to nearby locations ready to be uplifted at a later time.

“These items cost a lot of money and are used in people’s livelihoods, therefore it is vital we trace those responsible.

“I would urge those in our rural communities to be vigilant, to always park quad bikes as close to your premises as possible, preferably out of sight from nearby roads.”

He asked residents to always remove keys when not using a vehicle and secure quads and ATVs inside buildings with good quality padlocks and chains. Alarmed wheel clamps and ground anchors were also suggested to be a good deterrent.

He added: “Mark or customise your property so it is easily identifiable – this can deter thieves and also assist with recovery if stolen.

“Also consider tracking devices for high value vehicles and machinery and keep a record of all vehicles with photographs and serial numbers.”

If anyone has any information on related incidents, you can contact police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.