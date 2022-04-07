Quad bike thefts prompt warning to step up security in Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Quad bike thefts prompt warning to step up security in Aberdeenshire

By Lottie Hood
April 7, 2022, 9:29 am Updated: April 7, 2022, 1:59 pm
Stock image police
Police are cautioning residents in rural areas in Aberdeenshire to lock up quad bikes and ATVs after several are stolen.

Three quad bikes have been stolen from farms across the north-east this week.

Police are urging rural communities to secure their properties after the incidents, which happened in separate parts of Aberdeenshire.

On Tuesday, a quad was stolen from a farm near Mintlaw.

On Wednesday, two were taken from a farm near Fyvie.

All three bikes were recovered hidden nearby, and police believe the thieves had planned to move them elsewhere at a later date.

PC Mike Urquhart, crime reduction officer, said: “In both of these incidents the quads were stolen overnight and appear to have been moved to nearby locations ready to be uplifted at a later time.

“These items cost a lot of money and are used in people’s livelihoods, therefore it is vital we trace those responsible.

Officers are asking residents in rural areas to be vigilant following further quad bikes thefts from rural properties in…

Posted by North East Police Division on Thursday, 7 April 2022

“I would urge those in our rural communities to be vigilant, to always park quad bikes as close to your premises as possible, preferably out of sight from nearby roads.”

He asked residents to always remove keys when not using a vehicle and secure quads and ATVs inside buildings with good quality padlocks and chains. Alarmed wheel clamps and ground anchors were also suggested to be a good deterrent.

He added: “Mark or customise your property so it is easily identifiable – this can deter thieves and also assist with recovery if stolen.

“Also consider tracking devices for high value vehicles and machinery and keep a record of all vehicles with photographs and serial numbers.”

If anyone has any information on related incidents, you can contact police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]