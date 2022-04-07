Aberdeen residents warned to watch out for ‘opportunistic criminals’ after recent series of thefts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aberdeen residents warned to watch out for ‘opportunistic criminals’ after recent series of thefts

By Lottie Hood
April 7, 2022, 3:27 pm Updated: April 7, 2022, 3:47 pm
Police are urging residents in Torry to secure homes and valuables after a series of thefts have been reported in the area.
Police are investigating a spate of thefts in the Torry area of Aberdeen.

Five incidents have reported since Monday, and officers are now urging residents to be vigilant.

The thefts and attempted thefts took place at addresses in the Grampian Lane, Tullos Crescent, Walker Gardens, Kirkhill Place and Mansefield Road areas of Torry.

All the incidents are being treated as linked.

Police are appealing for anyone who has seen a “stocky” man, around 5ft 9ins in the area. He is described as having short light hair, and was seen wearing a black jacket and black rucksack.

PC Patrick Wilson said: “We are appealing for anyone with information on these incidents, or any further reports from Torry, to please come forward.

“At this time, we are also reminding residents to ensure their homes, outbuildings and vehicles are secure at all times and that valuables are kept out of sight to deter any opportunistic criminals.”

Anyone with information on these incidents should call police on 101, quoting incident 0360 of April 6.

