Aberdeen residents warned to watch out for ‘opportunistic criminals’ after recent series of thefts

Police are investigating a spate of thefts in the Torry area of Aberdeen.

Five incidents have reported since Monday, and officers are now urging residents to be vigilant.

The thefts and attempted thefts took place at addresses in the Grampian Lane, Tullos Crescent, Walker Gardens, Kirkhill Place and Mansefield Road areas of Torry.

All the incidents are being treated as linked.

Posted by North East Police Division on Thursday, 7 April 2022

Police are appealing for anyone who has seen a “stocky” man, around 5ft 9ins in the area. He is described as having short light hair, and was seen wearing a black jacket and black rucksack.

PC Patrick Wilson said: “We are appealing for anyone with information on these incidents, or any further reports from Torry, to please come forward.

“At this time, we are also reminding residents to ensure their homes, outbuildings and vehicles are secure at all times and that valuables are kept out of sight to deter any opportunistic criminals.”

Anyone with information on these incidents should call police on 101, quoting incident 0360 of April 6.